Miquita Oliver has revealed she was homeless again last year and slept on her mother, TV chef Andi Oliver’s, sofa. She shared the difficult update during a candid appearance on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast.

The presenter said the housing crisis unfolded while her career appeared to be thriving. “Last year, I was in hell,” she told Fearne. “I felt like a failure even though I was probably at the height of my career.”

The episode also revisited Miquita’s past feud with Fearne Cotton, following years of distance between the presenters. Both women used the conversation to discuss what happened and how contact resumed.

Miquita revealed she was homeless for a second time last year (Credit: YouTube)

Miquita Oliver homeless for a second time

Miquita said: “I had lost my flat because of very external circumstances and I was living on my mum’s sofa.” She did not provide further information about those circumstances.

Crucially, she did not connect the latest loss to debts or another tax bill.

The arrangement also changed her working routine. Miquita said she recorded Miss Me? from the sofa during that period. At the time, her visible success felt far removed from her private situation.

Miquita first became widely known through T4 and Popworld during the 2000s. More recently, she co-hosted Miss Me? first with Lily Allen and later Jordan Stephens.

Miquita faced bankruptcy in 2012

The sofa arrangement echoed an earlier financial collapse more than a decade ago. In 2012, Miquita was declared bankrupt over a £174,000 tax bill accumulated across three years.

She then lost her London flat and also stayed with Andi. She had bought the two-bedroom property using television earnings made between ages 16 and 25.

After losing her Channel 4 job in 2010, work became scarce and the tax debt remained unpaid.

Miquita previously said she began earning at 17 without understanding how to manage the money. She kept the scale of her problem private for two years and became frightened about her future.

Those comments concerned the 2012 bankruptcy, not her latest loss.

Miquita apologies to Fearne for past comments (Credit: YouTube)

Miquita Oliver and Fearne Cotton address past feud

Miquita and Fearne’s tension dated back to a 2005 interview, when Miquita referred to Fearne as a “she-devil”. She has since apologised for the comment.

The pair admitted avoiding contact until Fearne sent Miquita a direct message last year. Fearne had learnt that Miquita was going through a difficult period.

The podcast also covered Miquita’s drinking during earlier years of her career and money troubles. She described drinking to escape a situation where she felt stuck and unable to move forward.

“I just wanted to be in a haze all the time,” she said.

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