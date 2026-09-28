Wynne Evans takes fresh swipe at former Strictly partner Katya Jones following her behaviour during his public scandal

Wynne Evans has claimed he is no longer friends with Katya Jones after she declined to support him publicly.

The opera singer made the admission in a TikTok video, The Sun reports. He also said his friendship with EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick had ended.

The claim comes despite Katya previously defending Wynne over their controversial Strictly moments. Wynne said both stars contacted him privately after his departure.

However, he claimed they would not make that support public without first speaking to their representatives.

Katya is reportedly no longer in contact with Wynne (Credit: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Wynne Evans explains why the friendships ended

Asked whether he remained friends with Katya and Jamie, Wynne replied: “Short answer: no.”

He added that “privately they all gave me their support” after he left. When he requested a public statement, they reportedly said “they’d have to check with their publicists”.

He claimed Katya and Jamie worried that visible backing might hurt their careers. Wynne said he could understand that concern, although it left him questioning those celebrity friendships.

He contrasted their approach with friends from opera, whom he said continued contacting him without hesitation. That difference appeared to matter deeply to him.

Anton Du Beke remains the exception among Wynne’s Strictly contacts, according to the singer. Wynne said the judge had kept in touch and described him as a good man.

By contrast, Wynne said he does not hear from Katya or Jamie now.

Jamie isn’t in contact with Wynne either (Credit: CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images)

Katya Jones had defended Wynne before

Katya and Wynne were paired together on Strictly Come Dancing. Attention shifted from their routines after two live moments sparked controversy.

One clip showed Katya moving his hand away from her waist. Another showed her refusing his attempted high-five.

The pair described the exchanges as an in-joke and insisted there was no problem. Katya later defended Wynne on television and social media, backing their explanation of events.

That support related to the earlier on-air incident, rather than the later request described in his TikTok video.

Katya and Wynne danced together in 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans reflects on support after Strictly exit

His comments concern the period after he stepped away from Strictly’s live tour following inappropriate sexual remarks.

He had apologised after making an inappropriate sexual comment to Jamie while standing beside dancer Janette Manrara. The episode added to scrutiny already surrounding his time on the BBC dance programme.

In the video, Wynne focused on the support he expected after leaving. He said his opera friends continued contacting him without hesitation.

However, his former Strictly relationships appear to have taken a different path, based on his account.

ED! has contacted Katya and Jamie’s representatives for comment.

Read more: This Morning star Sian Welby admits she ‘burst out crying’ after ‘gruelling’ process for Strictly hosting job

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 3 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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