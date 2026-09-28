Sir Rod Stewart has announced his final tour, bringing his six-decade life on the road to a close.

The 81-year-old will launch The Final Encore in Dublin on April 23, 2027. In an Instagram video, Rod stressed that he is not retiring from music.

The announcement comes weeks after Rod underwent a coronary stent procedure and cancelled his remaining US and Mexico shows.

Doctors ordered four weeks of rest after the August operation, which was intended to improve blood flow. At the time, Rod said he was already feeling better and very much on the mend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

Rod Stewart confirms The Final Encore will be his last tour

Announcing the dates, Rod said: “The time has come to say farewell to life on the road.”

He added: “The Final Encore will most definitely be my last.”

Rod reflected on singing since 19 and thanked listeners for making his career possible. The singer also invited supporters to attend, promising music and a major show.

His team has promised a greatest-hits production featuring Maggie May, You Wear It Well and Young Turks.

The planned selection also includes Hot Legs, Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright) and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

‘You will always be in our hearts’

Fans were left emotional, filling his announcement with crying-face emojis and heartfelt messages.

Several pleaded for extra dates, while others thanked him for decades of songs and concerts.

One wrote: “You will always be in the hearts of millions of people forever and ever.”

“Fair play Sir Rod… you deserve to pop your feet up. Thanks for the music,” another person shared.

“Best wishes and love to you Rod,” a third remarked.

“Aw, Rod. Thank you for all the incredible music over the years. As we’ve all said here, you will always be in our hearts,” a fourth said.

Rod has announced his final tour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rod’s announcement follows heart procedure

The medical setback forced Rod to stop his 2026 US and Mexico run early. He said the cancellations were deeply disappointing and apologised to those holding tickets.

Rod also thanked the doctors, nurses and medical staff who cared for him. His final tour is scheduled to begin the following April.

The farewell announcement prompted requests from fans around the world. One supporter asked for a final New Zealand visit after recalling several earlier Rod concerts.

Rod Stewart’s Final Encore tour dates

The 2027 run opens in Dublin before visiting five UK arenas and continuing across mainland Europe. It closes in Hannover on July 24.

April 23 — 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

April 27 — SSE Arena, Belfast

April 29 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

May 4 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

May 6 — Co-op Live, Manchester

May 11 — The O2, London

May 28 — Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 29 — AFAS Dome, Antwerp, Belgium

June 1 — Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

June 3 — PSD Bank Dome, Düsseldorf, Germany

June 6 — Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

June 9 — Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki, Finland

June 11 — Dalhalla, Rättvik, Sweden

June 13 — Sverresboro, Trondheim, Norway

June 15 — Plenen, Bergen, Norway

June 18 — Sportsarena, Budapest, Hungary

June 20 — Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

June 22 — Pula Arena, Pula, Croatia

June 24 — O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

July 20 — Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland

July 24 — ZAG Arena, Hannover, Germany

Howard Jones will support Rod across the UK and Ireland dates. No support act has yet been named for mainland Europe.

A fan club presale starts September 29, with general ticket sales following on Friday, October 2.

The farewell run closes Rod’s touring chapter, rather than ending his music career altogether. He has sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

Rod is also a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, honoured solo and with The Faces.

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