This Morning star Sian Welby has the intense process of auditioning to present Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to The Mirror‘s Notebook Magazine, the This Morning star opened up about the emotionally draining and intensely demanding selection process. The 39-year-old entered the race after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced their departures from Strictly last year.

The presenting roles eventually went to Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe, who made their debut on September 19. The trio have since fronted their first live show together. Viewer reaction has been very mixed towards the trio.

For Sian, their appointment brought a difficult chapter in her own career to a close.

This Morning star Sian Welby said she was in the running for the Strictly hosting job (Credit: ITV)

This Morning favourite Sian Welby says Strictly audition pressure brought her to tears

Sian said: “It was a gruelling process with no messing about.”

It was once the audition was over that the emotion finally spilled out. She added: “I left the audition, got in the car and burst out crying. It was the adrenaline. I’d never concentrated so hard or wanted to impress so much, but it wasn’t my time.”

Afterwards, Sian was left unsure whether she had absolutely nailed the performance or completely blown it. Looking back, though, she now sees the experience in a positive light.

She also believes Emma was the right person for Strictly.

Strictly presenting roles went to Emma, Josh and Johannes

Emma now shares the presenting duties with Josh and Johannes, with Johannes having first joined Strictly as a professional dancer in 2018.

The new presenting line-up followed Tess and Claudia bringing their long-running Strictly partnership to an end. A number of familiar names were considered for the jobs, with several later speaking openly about their disappointment.

Now, all 15 dancing duos are due back on the floor for Movie Week this weekend.

Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe were chosen for the Strictly hosting roles (Credit: BBC)

Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark were also left disappointed

Sian was far from the only familiar face hoping to land one of the Strictly presenting roles. Former Strictly: It Takes Two presenters Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark were also considered.

Speaking on her Dig It podcast with Jo Whiley, Zoe opened up about how the rejection had affected her. She said: “I didn’t get it, but it’s okay. I have worked through the seven stages of grief and rejection over the last couple of days.”

Meanwhile, Rylan congratulated Emma, Johannes and Josh in an Instagram post.

Read more: Strictly fans slam Johannes Radebe’s behaviour during his first live show

He also said he was genuinely looking forward to watching the new team. Like Sian, both presenters chose to get behind those who ultimately secured the roles.

Clara Amfo was also in the running for the Strictly hosting job. She admitted she felt a “bit gutted” when she didn’t get it.

However, she said she “quickly got over it”.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday October 3 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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