Clara Amfo lifts the lid on her ‘intense’ experience auditioning for Strictly hosting job

Clara Amfo has revealed she secretly auditioned to host Strictly Come Dancing, but missed out on the high profile presenting role.

The former Radio 1 DJ had to keep the audition under wraps as she met with BBC bosses and tried out for the coveted job.

Celebrities were even given false stories to tell taxi drivers while travelling to Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

Clara Amfo has revealed she auditioned to be a Strictly Come Dancing presenter (Credit: BBC)

Sadly, Clara didn’t land the job. She admits she was “gutted” when she received the news.

Clara Amfo reveals she auditioned for Strictly Come Dancing

Clara opened up about her place in the Strictly Come Dancing casting race while discussing her previously secret audition on her podcast.

“I was in the mix. I can say it publicly now,” she said on Clara & Munroe Are Into It.

Clara added: “I tried out for the main job of Strictly Come Dancing. Didn’t get it. Bit gutted at the time, but quickly got over it.”

She went on to praise the BBC’s chosen presenters, Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe. The trio made their Strictly presenting debut on Saturday night.

Clara said: “It was intense, man, but big up Emma Willis. We get on fantastically well. She’s going to be amazing.

“Johannes Radebe, that’s my boy, we love Jojo, and Josh Widdicombe – lovely, lovely man.”

She then added: “I’m never mad at losing out on work to people I respect and who I think are really, really good at their jobs.”

Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe got the job (Credit: BBC)

Who else auditioned for Strictly’s presenting job?

Clara isn’t the only famous face to reveal she tried out for the job. Zoe Ball, who previously hosted companion show Strictly: It Takes Two, had also auditioned.

Zoe admitted she found it tough when she was turned down. She told her pal Jo Whiley: “I didn’t get it, but it’s OK. I have worked through the seven stages of grief and rejection.”

Actress and presenter Ellie Taylor also auditioned. Although she missed out on the main role, the BBC have made her the new host of It Takes Two.

But not everyone has been quite so open about their audition. It was reported that Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond and Tom Allen were among the celebrities called in. They are keeping quiet for now!

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday September 26, 2026.

Read more: Tyler West announced as new co-host of Strictly: Lights Up spin-off with comedian Abi Clarke

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