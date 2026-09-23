Cat Deeley struggled to hold back tears on This Morning before Ben Shephard stepped in to take over at the end of an emotional interview.

The presenters had been speaking to two mothers about devastating losses, with both women revealing that their children tragically died by suicide after experiencing bullying at school.

As the emotional conversation came to an end, Cat became visibly overwhelmed while directing viewers towards the programme’s support information.

The moment came after a deeply personal discussion about grief, bullying and the work the families have done since their losses. It also featured This Morning’s Know the Signs anti-bullying campaign.

Cat became emotional during the This Morning segment (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley fights back tears on This Morning

As the interview drew to a close, Cat was tasked with reading out the programme’s guidance for anyone looking for more information. She began by pointing viewers towards campaign resources via a QR code.

She said: “A reminder that you can find more information on our know the signs campaign by scanning the QR code…”

But Cat’s voice began to shake and she wiped away a tear as she tried to continue. The broadcast then switched to a graphic showing the programme’s campaign webpage.

She managed to add: “It is on your screen now…”

Cat then fell silent for a moment as she tried to compose herself. Ben then quickly stepped in, taking over the closing announcement.

Ben Shephard takes over the This Morning segment

Cat remained visibly tearful as Ben took over the final moments of the item.

Gemma and Sarah opened up about their grief on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Mothers explain their anti-bullying work

Gemma Bentley and Sarah Allott opened up about their children during the deeply personal studio interview. They also described how they discovered that their children had been targeted by bullies.

Gemma’s daughter Honey Cook was 15 when she took her own life in 2021. Four years later, Sarah Allott lost her 15-year-old son Jack.

Gemma became tearful during the conversation, with Cat offering her a tissue. The two mothers went on to explain the campaign work they began following their bereavements.

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Their aim was to challenge bullying and help prevent other parents from experiencing a similar tragedy. One of their initiatives is Bee Kind for Honey, a charity set up in memory of the child.

Anyone affected by the issues raised can contact Samaritans free on 116123.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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