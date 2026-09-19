Cat Deeley’s ‘true feelings’ about ex-husband Patrick Kielty’s new romance ‘revealed’

Cat Deeley has reportedly revealed her ‘true feelings’ about ex-husband Patrick Kielty’s new romance.

Cat’s ex, Irish TV star Patrick, was spotted on an outing with businesswoman Michelle McManus at a north London pub recently.

Patrick and Cat split last year (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Cat Deeley reportedly feels positive about Patrick Kielty

Cat and Patrick announced their separation in July 2025 after almost 13 years of marriage.

Their joint announcement stressed that no third parties had been involved in the decision. They also made clear that parenting would remain a shared priority.

Now, a friend has told The Sun that the This Morning presenter is “genuinely happy” for Patrick following their separation.

“Cat’s attitude is: ‘Good luck to them. At the end of the day, that’s the whole point of separating in the first place.’ She is genuinely happy for him, and knows it’s good for them that he’s happy and positive.”

Cat is enjoying a new romance (Credit: ITV / Shutterstock)

Cat Deeley embraces her own fresh start

The pal also added: “Cat herself is in a great place and that’s where she wants to stay. She and Charlie are getting on really well and are already talking about spending this Christmas together, though they will have to work out the practicalities as she and Paddy share the childcare arrangements 50/50.”

The Sun also reports that upon hearing about Patrick’s new romance, Cat told friends: “She [Michelle] seems nice, and she is doing me a favour; he’s a better person when he’s happy.”

The same report says Cat has also grown close to Amazon MGM executive Charlie Coleman. They were spotted at a Lewis Capaldi concert in Hyde Park together during July.

Cat and Patrick continue to co-parent following their split (Credit: Shutterstock)

Cat Deeley’s This Morning success

Professionally, Cat has enjoyed a welcome boost with This Morning. She joined the ITV programme with Ben Shephard in March 2024, during a difficult period for the show.

Early scrutiny proved tough. Cat admitted five months later that its intensity had shocked her.

She had previously warned that she could leave if the role became too much. The show’s fortunes then improved significantly.

This Morning won the Daytime prize at the National Television Awards, prompting an emotional celebration from its team. On stage, Cat said everyone working on the programme loved it and felt like family.

Meanwhile, Patrick has continued hosting RTÉ’s The Late Late Show and signed a deal running until 2028.

The latest claims suggest both presenters are establishing separate lives while maintaining their parenting arrangements. For Cat’s friends, Patrick’s reported happiness is not a cause for tension.

Instead, they claim she sees it as another sign that their decision can work for everyone involved.

ED! has contacted Cat’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Cat Deeley stuns fans with ‘insane’ appearance as she shows off toned legs on photoshoot

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