Prince William ‘beyond furious’ with uncle Earl Spencer over bombshell Diana book

Prince William is reportedly intensely angry over allegations in his uncle Earl Charles Spencer’s latest book, Swan Song.

A royal source made the claim to RadarOnline, linking his reported anger to deeply personal family history.

William has not publicly addressed the book or the source’s account. The book includes Earl Spencer’s allegations about King Charles following Princess Diana’s death.

The Palace later issued a brief statement in the King’s defence. William, meanwhile, has continued royal engagements alongside Princess Catherine.

William is reportedly furious with his uncle (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Why Prince William is reportedly angry about Swan Song

RadarOnline’s source said: “William is beyond furious that all of this has been dragged into public again. For him, this is not ancient royal history or material for another book – it is his mother, his father and the most traumatic period of his childhood. He has spent years wanting Diana’s memory treated with dignity rather than endlessly turned into fresh controversy. The fact that these allegations are now coming from his own uncle makes the situation particularly painful. ”

“William understands that Charles Spencer has his own memories and his own relationship with Diana. But there is a feeling that publishing claims this incendiary inevitably forces William and Harry back into events they experienced as grieving children, which has led William to become beyond furious over its release,” they then continued.

“The timing has also caused huge anger. The 30th anniversary of Diana’s death is approaching, and instead of allowing her sons to remember her privately, another battle has erupted over who said what during that terrible week.”

Earl Spencer has penned a new book about his sister (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

What Earl Spencer alleges about King Charles

In Swan Song, Earl Spencer makes several accusations concerning the Royal Family and Diana’s death.

He claims the King sounded like a “lottery winner” after Diana’s death. He also alleges Charles suggested the public would soon forget her.

These remain allegations from the book.

The Palace said the King was “mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason”. Its statement added that grief can affect judgement and colour memory.

The reported dispute therefore reaches beyond one alleged remark. It revives competing recollections of a period marked by profound grief.

The book also contains a deeply personal claim about Diana’s wellbeing.

William wants to treat Diana’s memory with “dignity” (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William continues with royal duties

William has carried on working while the controversy unfolds. This week, he attended engagements in Scotland with Princess Catherine.

His silence contrasts with the Palace’s decision to issue a brief defence of the King.

The source said William wants Diana’s memory treated with dignity, not repeatedly drawn into fresh controversy.

For now, his public focus remains on royal duty.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry faces question about uncle Earl Spencer’s book following King Charles bombshell

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