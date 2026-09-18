Bob Harris has shared a hopeful update, saying his cancer is getting back under control during continuing treatment.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday (September 18), the BBC Radio presenter delivered the welcome news from his garden.

The 80-year-old is receiving treatment for prostate cancer. He appeared delighted as he addressed supporters directly.

He said: “I’ve got some news, and I’m so thrilled to bring you this news.”

The development follows Bob’s worrying hospital update earlier this month, when he said the cancer had gained more ground. At that point, he was receiving intensive treatment after telling followers the disease had become more difficult to control.

Now, his conversation with his oncologist has shifted the tone towards cautious optimism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Harris OBE (@whisperingbob)

Bob Harris says cancer treatment will continue

Bob said a morning conversation with his oncologist confirmed that his cancer treatment would continue.

He said: “We’re getting back under control.”

He acknowledged feeling worried recently. However, he said the situation now appeared to be moving in a better direction.

He added that he could see “the pathway of my life ahead of me opening up again”.

The prospect left him describing the news as “fantastic”. In the caption, he noted the sunshine and shared his happiness with followers: “The sun is shining and I’m so happy to bring you this fantastic news.”

Bob also urged people to keep their faith. He then teased another update for the following week. However, the broadcaster did not reveal what that announcement would concern.

Bob Harris shared a health update with his fans (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Bob Harris receives support from fans

Fans and friends quickly filled the comments with warm messages following Bob’s latest video.

One follower commented: “Wonderful news Bob! We’ve been thinking of you and this is so good to see.”

Another wrote: “Truly wonderful news!”

Someone else: “Fantastic news @whisperingbob, onwards and upwards.”

The contrast with his earlier hospital message made Friday’s hopeful tone especially striking.

Bob himself said he had been worried shortly before speaking with his oncologist. His latest news offered a clear change in outlook.

Bob said his cancer treatment will continue (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bob Harris stepped away from BBC Radio 2

In June, the broadcaster stepped down from BBC Radio 2 after revealing that prostate cancer had spread to his spine.

The move ended his role after a 56-year broadcasting career. It allowed him to focus on his health and treatment.

At the time, Bob said he felt fortunate to have spent his working life doing something he loved.

Read more: BBC star Bob Harris shares devastating cancer update in hospital as he is reminded: ‘You are loved by everyone!’

He also expressed loyalty to the BBC and gratitude for the freedom to shape his programmes.

Treatment remains ongoing, as Bob made clear in the garden video. The important change is his belief that the disease is returning under control.

For now, that has allowed the broadcaster to look ahead with renewed excitement. He indicated that another update would follow next week.

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