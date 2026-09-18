Perez Hilton’s long-time friend has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the blogger’s family during his residential treatment.

Tony-winning producer Tom D’Angora organised the appeal with the family’s backing. TMZ reports that the GoFundMe has a $25,000 target.

The money is intended for Perez’s mother and three children, rather than Perez himself. His mother is caring for the children full-time while the blogger focuses on his recovery.

The appeal follows Perez Hilton’s hospitalisation after an August self-harm livestream. He later moved into residential care after spending a month in hospital.

His relatives say he currently has no phone or laptop. Communication with friends and family remains limited during treatment.

Perez Hilton’s kids are being looked after by his mum (Credit: Shutterstock/ENT / SplashNews.com)

GoFundMe fundraiser set up for Perez Hilton’s family

On the fundraising page, Tom said Perez’s mother had “stepped in to care for his children full-time”. He said she is giving them the “stability and support they need”.

That sudden responsibility has also brought “significant and unexpected” expenses, he said. The fundraiser aims to help cover the additional costs of caring for three children.

The page makes one condition particularly clear: “None of the money will be used for Perez personally.”

Tom has known Perez for 14 years and described him as a very close friend. He said the wider family had also come to mean a great deal to him.

Watching their experience has been “heartbreaking” for the producer. His stated hope is that Perez can recover and return to a fulfilling family life.

Donations will support the children’s grandmother as she manages their everyday needs. Tom also encouraged those unable to donate to share the appeal instead.

Perez Hilton’s family are hoping to receive donations of up to $25,000 (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

Perez Hilton’s family shares treatment update

Perez entered full-time residential treatment following his month-long hospital stay. His family described the move as an important next step but warned of a long recovery.

He is expected to remain there for several more weeks. That period could be extended, depending on guidance from his treatment team.

His mother is caring for the children under a temporary custody arrangement. The family said all three remain together, safe and doing well.

Their focus is maintaining school, normal activities and consistency during a deeply difficult period. Those responsibilities have created the extra costs which the fundraiser aims to cover.

The appeal has the family’s blessing and was shared through Perez’s official website. His relatives also expressed their gratitude towards supporters.

They said: “To everyone who has continued to ask how they can help Perez’s family during this difficult time, thank you!”

Read more: Heartbreaking claim made over Perez Hilton’s memory after livestream incident as he ‘believes it’s 2016’

Mental health support

Anyone facing self-harm or mental health problems can seek support.

UK readers can call Samaritans on 116 123. They can also call Mind on 0300 123 3393 or CALM on 0800 585 858.

In the US, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on 988.

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