Kim Kardashian is seen wiping away tears after revealing an oesophagitis diagnosis in a trailer for the new series of The Kardashians.

Oesophagitis is inflammation of the lining of the oesophagus, according to the NHS. The emotional hospital scenes feature in the Hulu reality show’s eighth series.

In a new trailer released this week, Kim tells the camera she has “esophagitis”, using the US spelling, while getting her hair and makeup done.

Later, shots show the 45-year-old without makeup in a hospital bed, with tubes attached and medical staff nearby.

The SKIMS founder appears subdued as staff carry out tests around her. A friend then begins asking whether Kim’s father Robert Kardashian died from it.

The trailer then cuts to Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, who looks tearful and says to the camera. “I can’t, it makes me want to cry.”

Kim is then filmed wiping tears from her eyes.

Kim Kardashian wipes her tears (Credit: Hulu / Disney+ / YouTube)

Kim Kardashian’s diagnosis in new trailer

Despite the trailer’s wording, Kim’s diagnosis and Robert’s cause of death are different named conditions.

Robert Kardashian died from oesophageal cancer in 2003, aged 59.

The trailer instead places both medical issues together through the exchange between Kim and her friend.

Robert died just two months after receiving his cancer diagnosis. That rapid decline sits behind the brief family reference shown in the preview.

The footage does not explain the severity of Kim’s inflammation or identify what may have caused it.

It shows testing, but does not specify the procedures or any treatment plan.

Nothing shown or reported identifies any diagnosis beyond oesophagitis for Kim. That distinction is crucial, given the trailer’s compressed and emotional presentation.

Kim Kardashian is wheeled around in a hospital bed (Credit: Hulu / Disney+ / YouTube)

The Kardashians series eight trailer

The health update forms one strand of a broader preview for the family’s Hulu series.

Series eight also features new relationships, fallouts and high-profile events involving the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The trailer presents Kim’s reported romance with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton among those developing storylines.

In another moment, she says: “This year has been insane, I just can’t control myself.”

The line frames a series focused on rapid changes across her personal and family life.

A new season of The Kardashians premieres October 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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