Macaulay Culkin fights back tears at Emmys as Catherine O’Hara’s on-screen kids pay emotional tribute after her death

Macaulay Culkin fought back tears while honouring his on-screen mother Catherine O’Hara during the 2026 Emmys.

He opened the In Memoriam segment with Schitt’s Creek stars Annie Murphy and Dan Levy, who also played Catherine’s on-screen children in the series.

The ceremony remembered Catherine O’Hara, who died in January aged 71.

Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy paid tribute to Catherine at the Emmys (Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Macaulay Culkin remembers his Home Alone mum at Emmys

Macaulay began by recalling Catherine’s role as his forgetful on-screen mother in Home Alone.

He paused during the speech as he tried to hold back tears. His words then moved beyond their famous film relationship.

He said: “She wasn’t just a wife and mother to Beau and Matthew and Luke, she was my mum.”

Macaulay also urged people watching to call their mothers that evening.

His closing line returned to the Home Alone plot in which his character was forgotten. However, he promised Catherine would always be remembered.

The actor remained visibly emotional as Annie began her own tribute.

Annie Murphy shares Catherine O’Hara encounters

Annie said: “Catherine’s laugh was a perpetual ‘yes and.'”

She explained that its energy invited everyone nearby to share her delight. Annie then recalled strangers sharing their own grief after Catherine died.

She received a supportive note during an Air Canada flight. A “gruff-looking” gas station attendant later hugged her during a drive north.

Another encounter happened while Annie was buying wine at an LCBO shop. There, a woman performed a lively mash-up of Catherine’s recognisable comic mannerisms.

Annie said these moments showed how profoundly the actress had affected people. For her, the public encounters reflected the joy Catherine had spread.

Catherine O’Hara died in January (Credit: Fred Duval)

Dan Levy praises Catherine O’Hara’s instincts

Dan focused on the lessons Catherine taught him professionally and personally. He remembered learning to trust her instincts, even when her ideas initially seemed radical.

Those choices included towering heels, miniskirts, a transatlantic accent and a wall filled with wigs.

Dan also recalled Catherine’s rewrite emails, which he said always improved the story. He praised the space she needed to experiment and create.

He said her creativity amazed him and changed his life.

His final message was: “Always say yes to any opportunity to revel in the presence of greatness.”

Dan also highlighted her dinner invitations, stories, wisdom and generosity. Together, the trio remembered Catherine’s humour, kindness and bold creative choices.

Catherine O’Hara was honoured at the Emmys (Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Catherine O’Hara’s Emmy legacy

Catherine died on January 30 after experiencing breathing difficulties.

She was 71 and had most recently appeared publicly at an Emmy party in September 2025.

The Sun reported pulmonary embolism as her immediate cause of death. Her death certificate listed rectal cancer as the long-term cause of death.

Catherine had not publicly spoken about having cancer. She had received ten Emmy nominations across her career and won twice.

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Yet the tributes concentrated on the person behind those honours. Macaulay remembered a maternal presence, while Annie shared Catherine’s effect on strangers.

Dan, meanwhile, celebrated an artist whose instincts kept improving the work around her. Their speeches turned the In Memoriam opening into a warm, personal farewell.

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