Strictly Come Dancing’s new hosts Emma, Josh and Johannes divide fans as they fluff their lines in new promo video

Strictly Come Dancing 2026‘s new hosts have already found themselves in a hilarious muddle while filming their first introduction together.

Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe needed several attempts to get through a promotional video for their Strictly debut.

The trio even admitted at one point that they “don’t know what they’re doing” as they struggled to nail their lines.

Strictly’s new hosts Johannes, Emma and Josh have fluffed a new promo video (Credit: BBC)

Emma, Josh and Johannes are stepping into the roles left vacant by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

However, Emma has already admitted she is bracing herself for “negativity” and harsh criticism.

Emma Willis laughs through Strictly introduction

The new clip has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing’s official Instagram account.

It starts with Emma, Josh and Johannes introducing themselves to the camera one by one. They then have to introduce themselves together as Strictly Come Dancing’s new hosts.

Things do not go quite to plan, though, as Johannes delivers the entire line himself. Emma immediately bursts out laughing and says: “We don’t know what we’re doing!”

The trio reset and have another go at the same piece of dialogue. Emma then encourages her new co stars to deliver it with “a bit more oomph”.

Josh explains to Emma and Johannes exactly which part of the introduction they should say. Johannes then looks confused and asks him: “And you?”

Josh simply replies: “I’m alright.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Emma tries again to give her new co stars some instructions. But Johannes once again fluffs his lines, leaving Josh asking, “what?!” when the camera turns towards him.

The trio then collapse into laughter, with Josh asking the crew: “Is this good content?”

Strictly Come Dancing fans still divided over new hosts

Strictly fans have already had their say on the new video, with viewers split over the show’s presenting shake up.

Some have welcomed the new line up, while others are still hoping Tess and Claudia will return.

One person wrote in the comments: “I’m not best pleased but there you go, let’s see, I love Jojo so was disappointed that he won’t be a partner to dance with because his choreography is phenomenal.”

Another added: “BBC trying too hard. All are probably lovely presenters but did it need to be three? I guess we will have to watch and see the dynamics at play.”

However, another wrote: “Tess and Claud chose to go!!! Give the new team a chance – and if you don’t like, no-one is forcing you to watch!”

And someone else chimed in: “Good luck you’ll be great! Having fun is so important and will come across well next week.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 starts at 7.25pm on BBC One on Saturday September 19, 2026.

Read more: 7 Up’s Paul shares final update in 70 Up after capturing hearts with his ‘I don’t like greens’ remark