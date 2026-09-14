Dani Dyer has opened up about her nerves ahead of her Strictly Come Dancing return, admitting that suffering another injury is her biggest fear.

Speaking to The Sun, the reality star revealed she cried when she found out she had been given another chance to compete.

Dani’s fractured ankle ended her 2025 Strictly run before she could dance in the opening week. Now, she’s back as one of 15 celebrities hoping to get their hands on this year’s Glitterball Trophy.

Dani is back on Strictly! (Credit: BBC)

Dani Dyer shares fears over another Strictly injury

The star was partnered with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin when she suffered her injury during training last September.

She landed awkwardly and was later diagnosed with an ankle fracture following a hospital scan. The injury forced her to withdraw after just the pre-recorded launch show, meaning she never got the chance to compete despite having already completed several days of training.

So when the invitation to return arrived, Dani was understandably emotional.

“I cried when I got the call, I didn’t want to assume, after everything that happened last year, that I would get another chance. I can’t wait to finally get the opportunity to properly experience Strictly,” she said.

Dani added: “I am excited, nervous and emotional. But more than anything, I can’t wait to get stuck in, learn how to dance and make the most of every single moment. As long as I don’t trip over my own feet I will be happy.”

TV star Dani was on last year’s show before being injured (Credit: BBC)

Dani’s fear over Strictly stint

Dani admitted that the quick step is also making her nervous, but there is one concern that stands above the rest.

She said: “The quick step scares me a little. But my biggest fear is getting injured again. I’m going to do everything I can to look after myself, stay positive and enjoy every moment of the experience.”

She also admitted that facing the judges could prove difficult, describing herself as sensitive and someone who tends to overthink things. Dani added that she can be her own harshest critic.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will be waiting for her on the judging panel.

After last year’s short-lived experience, Dani expects finally getting to perform her first proper dance to be an emotional moment.

Dani is looking forward to her return to the show (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly 2026

She is now looking forward to getting the full Strictly experience, from the lessons and performances to the pressure of making it through each week.

Her wish list includes glitter, fake tan and sore feet, as well as hopefully managing a few successful dance moves. After what happened last year, though, simply keeping herself upright would be enough, with Dani joking about tripping over her own feet.

Her father, actor Danny Dyer, mother Jo and husband Jarrod Bowen were all delighted by her second chance. Dani said they understood just how much the return meant to her and were ready to support her throughout the competition.

Jarrod’s mother, Nat, is a devoted Strictly viewer and one of Dani’s biggest cheerleaders. Jo also enjoys dancing with her daughter and plans to watch every week.

Vicky Pattison has also offered Dani encouragement after finishing eighth in last year’s series. Her advice was to enjoy the experience, avoid putting too much pressure on herself and embrace the fun.

Vicky’s own Strictly journey has given Dani extra confidence as she prepares to deal with those first-night nerves.

Dani will be competing alongside the likes of Delta Goodrem, Lacey Turner, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Chris Appleton. She believes the shared intensity of the competition could help create a strong bond between the cast.

Read more: Strictly pro Neil Jones ‘dealt blow over his role on the show’ as new series just days away

Strictly will return on Saturday September 19 from 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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