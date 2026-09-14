Forever Home star Amy Nuttall’s marriage to her husband Andrew Buchan hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park.

Actor Andrew, 47, made headlines in 2023 when it was alleged he had left Amy for his Better co-star Leila Farzad.

Affair claims then emerged, with Amy, who is back on screens on September 14 in Channel 5’s Forever Home, reportedly finding out about her husband’s alleged infidelity in a heartbreaking way.

Since those claims emerged, Amy, 44, has opened up about family life, explaining how she balances motherhood and her career.

The pair have been together for several years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Affair scandal that rocked Amy Nuttall and husband Andrew Buchan

In February 2023, it was reported that Andrew and his wife of 11 years, Amy, had split. The pair are parents to two children.

According to reports, Andrew left Amy for his co-star Leila Farzad, who appeared in BBC’s Better alongside him.

Andrew reportedly let Amy know he was leaving her just before Christmas.

At the time, it was claimed that Amy started to suspect Andrew had strayed after coming across a rather intimate pre-Christmas gift.

A source alleged to The Sun in February 2023: “The penny started to drop over a period of time. He was away a lot, which wasn’t unusual because of the nature of his work. But at one point Amy realised he had been staying in hotels very near to home and wondered why.”

He allegedly left Amy for his co-star Leila Farzad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Andrew’s wife apparently discover?

Revealing the “tell-tale signs”, the insider went on to claim that it was Amy allegedly coming across a saucy gift that was the “final straw”.

The source said: “As time moved on, there were some tell-tale signs that he had become close to Leila — just something in his mannerisms and in their social media posts together.”

They then added: “But the final straw was the lingerie — that’s what clinched it. Amy just knew instinctively that it wasn’t meant for her.”

ED! previously approached representatives for Andrew Buchan, Amy Nuttall and Leila Farzad on the affair claims.

Amy Nuttall and her husband Andrew Buchan have had their ups and downs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy on family life

In spite of divorce rumours, as well as suggestions that Andrew moved in with Leila, Andrew and Amy seemed to be back on in July 2023.

Reports claimed Amy had taken Andrew back subject to seven strict conditions. These included Andrew cutting all contact with Leila, as well as him and Amy having full access to one another’s phones.

In a recent interview with OK!, Amy opened up about family life.

She said: “Like many families with working parents, you figure it out. We’re all winging it. It’s a constant juggle. You just make it work.

“I made a conscious decision to be around them a lot and I’m lucky that I am able to be around them a lot.

“For me, the balance works, because I get to go away occasionally and I focus on myself for a little bit [doing what I love.] But most of the time, I’m mummy.”

Amy Nuttall set to appear on Channel 5 drama Forever Home

Amy is set to appear in Channel 5 drama Forever Home, which begins on September 14. The show is based on the bestselling book by Graham Norton.

Amy will play the leading role of Carol.

According to the synopsis: “When Carol discovers a long-dead body hidden in the basement of her home, the horrific realisation is undeniable – she’s living with a killer. The story that her husband’s first wife ran away never to be seen again now looks like a lie. And the fact he’s insisted on never selling the house suddenly makes sense. But one dark family secret is soon to be replaced by another…”

Read more: C5 adaptation of ‘twisty’ Graham Norton book is coming soon starring Strictly fan favourite and Shetland legend

Forever Home begins on Monday September 14 from 9pm on Channel 5.

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