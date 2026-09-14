Pregnant Kelsey Parker drops major hint about her baby’s due date

Kelsey Parker has suggested her baby’s arrival could be just around the corner in a tender new family update.

In an Instagram video, the 36-year-old captured a quiet day with her children and partner Will Lindsay.

The post comes during Kelsey’s pregnancy with her “rainbow baby”, which she announced in March. She shared that news after her son Phoenix Parker-Lindsay was stillborn last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

Kelsey Parker says family change is very close

In a video for her 470k followers to see, Kelsey shared clips from a day out to the park with the family. In the heartwarming post, Kesley could be seen cradling her baby bump with partner Will, and walking the dogs with her kids.

Kelsey began her caption with a simple line. “One last day, just us.”

Continuing, she wrote: “Dog walks, family time, and soaking up the completely ordinary. Our family is going to change very soon, so I just want to be here, exactly as we are.

“Turns out, the ordinary really is the good stuff.”

That wording does not provide an exact due date. However, it signals that Kelsey expects the baby’s arrival soon.

Her reflections also kept the focus on the family’s present routine. She described ordinary moments as the best part of the day.

Kelsey is having a baby (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Fans support Kelsey Parker before birth

Several followers left supportive comments and well wishes for Kelsey before the birth.

“I’ve never wished a stranger so much happiness before; you’re gorgeous family definitely deserve it,” one fan said.

“Wishing you a quick and uneventful labour Kelsey – you got this,” another wrote.

“Best of luck for the next exciting chapter! Xx,” a third added.

“You are an inspiration. Wishing you the birth you so deserve. Looking forward to seeing your new arrival xx,” another said.

Kelsey Parker’s family story

The phrase rainbow baby is commonly used for a child born after pregnancy loss, stillbirth or infant loss.

Kelsey was married to singer Tom Parker before his death four years ago. She later made her relationship with Will public in September 2024.

At that time, Kelsey said she believed Tom would help send the right man into her life.

Read more: Kelsey Parker shares heartbreaking update as she prepares to give birth to ‘rainbow’ baby: ‘It doesn’t feel like the end of the grief’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!