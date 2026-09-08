Kelsey Parker has shared a deeply honest update as she prepares to welcome her baby.

In a social media post, the 36-year-old explained that excitement and grief are arriving together.

The actress and podcaster is expecting with partner Will Lindsay. Their son Phoenix was previously stillborn at 39 weeks. Her message focuses on how the approaching birth has brought excitement alongside renewed sorrow for Phoenix.

She began: “This time last year I couldn’t imagine wanting anything again.” The post included a photograph showing Kelsey in a hospital bed beside her two children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

Kelsey Parker describes carrying grief and hope

Kelsey explained that a new chapter has not brought an end to bereavement. Instead, she described trying to make room for joy and sorrow simultaneously.

“It doesn’t feel like the end of the grief. It feels like carrying two enormous things at once and hoping my arms hold.”

She continued: “I am so excited. I am also missing Phoenix so much this week that it takes my breath away.”

Kelsey told readers that feelings do not have to arrive separately. She said they can eventually exist together, even when each remains overwhelming.

Her message also encouraged people to save or share the post with someone who might need it.

Kelsey Parker’s loss of son Phoenix

Kelsey and Will had already chosen the name Phoenix before he was stillborn at 39 weeks. Following his death, she shared a poem titled Born Sleeping, Forever Loved.

She also publicly promised that Phoenix would always be loved. The tragedy followed several years of loss for Kelsey and her family.

Her husband Tom Parker died in March 2022, aged 33, following an inoperable brain tumour. The Wanted singer’s death left Kelsey raising their two children.

She has since said she keeps Tom’s memory present through positive daily conversations with them. Kelsey and Tom first met in 2009, before his rise to fame with The Wanted.

They married in Surrey in 2018 after a two-year engagement.

Kelsey has mixed feelings about giving birth again (Credit: YouTube)

Kelsey called pregnancy a gift from heaven

Kelsey confirmed in June that she was expecting another baby with Will. At the time, she described the expected arrival as a “rainbow baby” following the loss of Phoenix.

She said it felt like Tom and Phoenix had sent the family another gift from heaven. Speaking to OK!, Kelsey acknowledged that the previous year had been extremely difficult.

She said her focus was moving forward while valuing the well-being of her two children.

Read more: Kelsey Parker doesn’t hold back after troll tells her to ‘move on’ from late husband Tom

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