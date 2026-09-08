Jessie J announces social media break to have cancer surgery as she admits ‘the past two years have taken a toll’

Jessie J is stepping away from social media as she prepares for her second cancer reconstruction surgery.

The singer shared the update on Instagram, saying she needs time to recover and reconnect with life away from work.

She immediately reassured followers: “I want to start this post off by saying I am ok.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej)

Jessie J explains why she is taking a break

“I am not at my best but very far from my worst. I know people can twist these kinds of posts,” the 38-year-old said.

“It’s no secret that the last 2 years have been magical, successful, life-changing, and extremely busy.

“I have loved the last 2 years mostly, hated it in moments, and learnt the most I have ever learnt about myself and what I want from my life and mostly what I want it to FEEL like. To name a few things that have happened in the last 2 years…

“1. Put out an album for the first time in 8 years

2. Moved country ([US flag emoji] to [UK flag emoji])

3. Being diagnosed and beating breast cancer

4. Touring the world

5. Going through a breakup

6. Raising a toddler

7. Doing my own socials, styling, hair + makeup everyday.

“Rightly so (it would be weird if it hadn’t) The past 2 years has taken a toll on parts of me that I haven’t had time to give space and grace to. Now’s the time. Work has slowed down. So healing speeds up, please,” she then added.

Jessie is taking a social media break (Credit: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Jessie’s digital detox

The star went on to say she’s “tapping out” for now to give her mind, body, and heart a “well-needed hug”.

“To finally have my second cancer reconstruction surgery, to recharge, heal, to rest, to process, to love on myself and my boy, to water the next chapter of my life and most importantly be present and really live,” she then said.

“I never feel I can really give that side the energy and time it deserves when it’s needed while staying on socials and my phone so much.”

Jessie then thanked fans for their support and for “holding me up”.

Jessie’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with love. “Rest and come back even stronger, we’ll be here! You’re amazing,” one said.

“Take care of you. You are loved, and we all want to see you rested, reset. Take care of YOU and spend time with that sweet baby boy……,” another wrote.

“Love you this will be a wonderful time of restoration for you,” Natasha Bedingfield added.

Jessie has had a rollercoaster year (Credit: LounisPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Jessie J’s life-changing year

In May, Jessie announced that she was free of breast cancer.

In July, she revealed that she had split from Chanan Colman after five years together.

She described the separation as sad and difficult.

The former couple were focused on handling the change privately and positively, she said. Their priority was a healthy, happy co-parenting arrangement for themselves and their son.

Read more: Furious Jessie J halts show to kick fans out after fight breaks out

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