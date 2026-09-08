Suzy Eddie Izzard ups their fashion game in miniskirt and knee-high boots as fan declares: ‘I wish my legs were as good’

Suzy Eddie Izzard made a striking style statement during a Monday bike ride through west London.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the comedian, 64, rode a hire bike around Notting Hill without a helmet. She wore a denim jacket over a pleated miniskirt.

Suzy identifies as gender-fluid and uses she/her pronouns. She has used the name Suzy since 2023. She says she is content in her own company and is not actively looking for love.

Bright pink nail extensions and bronzed make-up added colour. Sunglasses and black knee-high lace-up boots with heels completed her outfit.

Suzy was captured in a stylish outfit on a bike (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She looks cool!’

The photos caught the attention of X users, who expressed their appreciation for the look.

“Dammit, I’m just 66 and I wish my legs are as good as Suzy Eddie!” one user wrote.

“She looks cool. Good on her,” another person shared.

“She looks great!” a third remarked.

Suzy Eddie Izzard considers ADHD testing

Earlier this year, Suzy said she was open to being assessed for ADHD. She discussed the possibility on the I’m ADHD! No You’re Not podcast.

The discussion included a checklist of commonly associated behaviours. It covered lateral thinking, hyperfocus and rapid pattern recognition.

Suzy agreed that several points appeared to fit her experiences. She then addressed a possible assessment.

“The experts like yourself could, could check me all out and say, actually you have these traits and these extra traits,” Suzy said.

However, she has not said she has received an ADHD diagnosis. The discussion also considered possible links with social expectations and gender non-conformity.

Dr Mine Conkbayir raised that topic during the episode. Suzy’s remarks concerned possible testing, rather than a confirmed diagnosis.

NHS guidance lists inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness among ADHD’s defining features. It says symptoms often emerge early, although adults can also experience the condition.

Support can include medication and therapy to make daily life easier.

Suzy is open to finding love (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Suzy on identity and rights

Suzy has traced her understanding of her gender back to childhood. She has said she knew from age four she wanted to be a girl.

Suzy was born in Aden in 1962. Her family moved to Bexhill, East Sussex, when she was seven.

Her public comments have also covered women’s and trans rights. Suzy said politics surrounding the subject had influenced her choice of acting roles.

She said she sticks to straight male or trans roles because there is too much politics around the subject.

In a 2024 interview with The Telegraph, Suzy addressed debates about sex and gender. She said women’s rights and trans rights were both human rights.

Suzy added that people must live together. She described arguments about biological determinism as a “minefield” and said she kept moving forward.

She also said she did not believe she was causing anyone harm.

Suzy remains open to love

On the Rosebud podcast, Suzy discussed relationships with Gyles Brandreth. She said she has always been attracted to women, rather than men.

Suzy has not closed the door on meeting somebody in the future.

She said: “If someone comes along and we click very well – then absolutely.”

Suzy also said she would be happy to have children, although that possibility was not currently there.

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