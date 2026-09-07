Trevor Nelson has returned to BBC Radio 2 after surgery for a brain tumour, marking a carefully phased comeback.

Speaking during Monday afternoon’s show, the broadcaster said public support carried him through an emotional and difficult summer.

His comeback follows his brain tumour diagnosis, which he disclosed last month after taking leave from work.

The 62-year-old opened his programme with John Sebastian’s Welcome Back, then played Stevie Wonder’s Uptight (Everything’s Alright). The choices gave his return a hopeful opening.

Trevor opened up about his diagnosis last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Trevor Nelson thanks listeners after ‘difficult summer’

Trevor’s relief was clear as he settled behind the microphone at Broadcasting House.

He said he had missed his seat, the studio and his listeners.

The presenter said his colleagues felt like family, making the studio return especially meaningful.

He also joked that he had felt hijacked during the summer and had finally been freed.

“It’s been an emotional and very difficult summer for me but I’ve got through with a lot of help from close friends and family,” Trevor explained.

Support from people he had never met also made a profound difference, Trevor said.

He explained: “All the listeners, all the love has been overwhelming and insane.”

“In my darkest moments, it really did help me through.”

He said Monday’s date had become a personal target while he worked towards broadcasting again.

Radio 2 later shared a studio video showing Trevor smiling into the camera and announcing his return.

Followers welcomed him back, said he had been missed and urged him to take things slowly.

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Trevor Nelson’s brain tumour surgery and recovery

Trevor first announced a break in June, citing health issues without giving further details.

At that stage, he said he was concentrating on getting better and returning behind the microphone.

In August, he revealed a brain tumour had been discovered and that he had undergone serious surgery.

He described the diagnosis as shocking and said it had abruptly disrupted his life.

In that update, Trevor said the operation went well. He had spent the following month resting, recuperating and receiving post-operative treatment.

Trevor also indicated that he might share more later, while keeping most of the experience private.

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