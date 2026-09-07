Gorka Marquez has revealed he would love to make a Strictly Come Dancing comeback, but this time he has his sights firmly set on the judges’ desk.

The dancer shared his ambition during an interview with Express, just months after saying goodbye to the BBC competition.

Gorka announced his departure from Strictly after a decade in April, leaving fans disappointed. But it seems the door to the glitterball world may not be completely closed for him.

“Who knows, maybe I [will] come back one day as a judge, you know?” he said.

Gorka Marquez has teased being a judge on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing prepares for major changes

There is already plenty of change happening behind the scenes on Strictly Come Dancing, with five new professional dancers joining the line-up.

Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe will lead the presenting team. They replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Gorka has backed the refreshed format and plans to watch the competition from the sidelines as a fan.

That means viewers can expect a different look both on the dance floor and among the hosts. The shake-up comes after several changes to the professional line-up, including Gorka’s exit following ten years on the show.

Gorka Marquez explains his Strictly judging ambition

When asked if he would ever return as a professional dancer in the future, Gorka also told the Express: “Who knows? Never say never, but I would love to come back as a judge.”

So while another stint as a professional has not been ruled out, it is clear that Gorka is particularly interested in taking a seat behind the judging desk.

His Spanish background, he suggested, could also give him a distinctive role on the panel.

“And I have the Spanish flavour, you know?” he added.

He compared the idea with Bruno Tonioli’s former place on the show as its Italian judge.

Gorka is no stranger to judging, having already taken on the role on Spain’s version of Dancing with the Stars.

When he announced his departure from Strictly, Gorka said the time was right to explore fresh opportunities. Those plans included the Spanish judging role as well as projects outside Strictly.

For now, the 2026 Strictly judging panel remains Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Gorka won’t be joining the professional dancer line-up on Strictly this year (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Strictly Come Dancing launch and Gorka Marquez’s tour

Gorka Marquez’s next move will see him taking his dancing on the road with a brand-new festive production.

Blackpool Opera House hosts the first Xmas on the Dance Floor performance on December 5.

The production will then travel to 12 venues across the country.

The show will mix ballroom and Latin routines with commercial dance, contemporary choreography and live singing.

Read more: Strictly star Johannes Radebe rejoins the pros in star-studded trailer for 2026 series

Strictly launches on Saturday, September 19 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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