70 Up is giving fans of the landmark documentary series one last chance to catch up with the people they’ve followed for more than six decades, including Tony.

The new two-part documentary brings the extraordinary Up series to a close. It revisits the participants as they reach 70 and looks back at the lives they’ve led since viewers first met them at seven.

Tony is among those taking part, having dreamed of becoming a jockey since he was seven.

Tony has been pictured on the set of 70 Up (Credit: ITV)

With the highly-anticipated show now approaching, ITV has shared some first look pictures.

We can also reveal that Tony, whose childhood dream of becoming a jockey has stayed with fans, will reflect on his hopes of making it in the sport.

70 Up first look pictures: Tony reflects on jockey ambitions

One picture from 70 Up shows the 11 remaining participants gathered inside a cinema. They sit together to watch their lives play out on the big screen as they reunite for the final time.

John, Bruce, Symon, Andrew, Suzy, Jackie, Tony, Sue, Peter, Paul and Neil are pictured together. Lyn and Nick have both sadly died. Charles Furneaux, who left the series after 21 Up, will also feature, although not as fully as the others.

Another image shows Tony holding a clapper board. Fans will remember his childhood ambition to become a professional jockey.

“I wanna be a jockey when I grow up. Yeah, I wanna be a jockey,” he excitedly declared in 7 Up.

Up fans remember Tony for ‘wanting to be a jockey’ (Credit: ITV)

Tony came close to achieving that dream, but was told he had become too heavy to continue. He weighed 8st 2lbs at the time.

In 70 Up, Tony sits in his back garden and remembers being told: “You’re getting lumpy now, you’re getting bigger.”

He then looks back on the moment, saying: “I thought about my weight, I thought about my ambition and I thought about the longevity and I thought, ‘That’s me, blown’.”

The 70 Up star later became a taxi driver, but becomes tearful as he remembers the end of his jockey career. Getting choked up, he says: “That was me out of the game. It broke… it broke my heart.”

Elsewhere, fans will hear how Bruce, who wanted to become a missionary, now enjoys retirement through choir and volunteering for the RNLI. Sue also reveals she has finally married Glen after “the longest engagement in history”.

Bruce is retired and volunteers for the RNLI (Credit: ITV)

When is 70 Up on? Can I watch it in Australia?

Fans are counting down to the arrival of 70 Up, with the final instalment coming in two hour-long episodes on ITV1. They will air from 9pm on Tuesday September 15, 2026.

The Up series has also built a huge following beyond the UK. Many fans are Brits who emigrated to Australia and are eager to see 70 Up.

The good news is that ITV has confirmed to ED! that the show will be distributed internationally. However, there is still no confirmation that it will air in Australia. The entire Up series has previously aired on SBS, though, so here’s hoping!

Read more: 7 Up hit with ‘outdated attitudes’ warning as iconic ITV documentary prepares for final ever episode