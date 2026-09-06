Jonathan Ross’ son Harvey ties the knot with partner Muna Silver

Jonathan Ross’ son Harvey has married photographer and producer Muna Silver at London’s Kew Gardens.

The couple exchanged vows on Friday (September 4), with close family attending the celebrations.

The groom, Harvey Ross, 32, celebrated alongside parents Jonathan Ross and Jane Goldman, plus sisters Honey and Betty.

Guests shared images and short clips on Instagram, revealing the deep red colour scheme and evening reception. Honey summed up the mood beside a bridal-party video, writing: “Best day ever.”

Harvey married Muna on Friday (Credit: Photo by Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Jonathan Ross’ family celebrate Harvey’s wedding

Honey attended with her boyfriend, video producer Gav Murphy, and wore a dark red floor-length dress.

A photo-booth strip showed Honey and Gav together beneath the names MUNA & HARVEY. The print also bore the date 04-09-2026.

Her footage included Muna with members of the bridal party, before showing guests gathered around the dance floor.

When Muna threw her bouquet, Honey later emerged holding the flowers. She joked: “We were incredibly chill about catching the bouquet actually.”

Another dance-floor clip carried her excited caption: “No big deal actually!!!”

Honey shared some snaps from the big day (Credit: Instagram)

Muna Silver’s Kew Gardens wedding style

The bride wore a strapless white gown, pairing a fitted bodice and full skirt with a long veil.

She carried deep red, burgundy and purple flowers. The bridal party continued that palette in varied floor-length dresses and carried dark calla lilies.

An arch of red and purple flowers, mixed with greenery, framed the ceremony space.

The couple held their ceremony in the Nash Conservatory, then moved to the Grade I-listed Orangery. Floral garlands framed the venue’s huge windows during the evening celebration.

Guests gathered around the dance floor as the festivities continued inside the historic Kew venue.

Honey attended the ceremony with her boyfriend (Credit: Instagram)

Harvey Ross and Muna Silver’s relationship

Harvey and Muna have been together since at least 2018, when Jonathan shared a photograph of them.

Muna later appeared with the Ross family on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2021.

Jonathan confirmed their engagement during Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast in April 2025. Honey first announced the news during the conversation, before her father confirmed it.

Several weeks before the wedding, Muna celebrated her hen do in Portugal with Honey and friends. She wore a long black dress and white bridal veil for the trip.

Honey said she had been heavily involved in organising those celebrations.

Harvey Ross keeps his life outside the spotlight

Harvey has largely remained outside public life despite his famous family. He works in the video games industry.

His credits include a programming role on the 2019 adventure title The Bradwell Conspiracy. The game also featured Jonathan as a voice actor.

Muna has shared her photography under the name Fadu Photos.

Last month, the pair joined Jonathan and Jane at Death Note: The Musical’s opening gala in London.

Read more: How the BBC gave Jonathan Ross a chance to redeem himself 15 years after scandal that threatened to end his TV career

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