Stacey Solomon shares first glimpse at her new home after moving out of £1.3m Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon has revealed her family’s next chapter with the first glimpse of their new home.

The presenter shared a family photograph from the property’s doorstep on Instagram last night (Friday, September 4).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon moves animals into new home

She captioned the post: “Home is wherever I’m with you… Pickle Project, Here We Go.”

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the star on her move.

“Omg I am so SAT and ready for this content,” one fan commented. “I’m so happy and proud at the same time; you guys deserve every single thing you’ve worked and are working for. Love you,” another said.

“Fantastic!!!! Congratulations on your new home, guys,” Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson added.

Stacey also told followers this week that the family’s chickens, ducks and beehive had safely completed the move.

Her plans for the larger property already sound ambitious. She wants to create a huge vegetable garden and provide space for more rescued animals.

The couple previously explained that more land was central to their decision. They had been considering somewhere that could also accommodate their horses and ponies.

Stacey and Joe have moved home (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Stacey Solomon’s emotional Pickle Cottage farewell

According to the Daily Mail, the new home is an eight-bedroom Victorian mansion with a pool and sprawling gardens. It is reportedly surrounded by acres of land, giving the family room for those projects.

Joe has also described the move as another major renovation challenge for Stacey. She acknowledged the work ahead, describing the new home as “a project”.

She said it was very different and needed considerable care. The move closes an important family chapter.

Stacey and Joe moved into Pickle Cottage in 2021, and their reality series was later based there. The couple married on the grounds in 2022.

Stacey also gave birth to both of their daughters at the property.

Stacey sounded emotional while announcing their departure.

“We are leaving and moving out of Pickle Cottage imminently, which I never thought I’d say,” she said in a video this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash begin their next chapter

The pair first met on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2010. Between them, they have six children.

The property has enough bedrooms for all of their children. However, Stacey’s focus is not limited to the house itself.

She hopes the surrounding land will support home-grown produce and expanded animal care.

For now, the first photograph offers only a glimpse from the doorstep. Yet Stacey’s caption makes clear that the new Pickle Project is under way.

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announce ‘massive’ house move as they leave their beloved Pickle Cottage

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