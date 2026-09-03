Stacey Solomon has confirmed Pickle Cottage is sold and the family are leaving “imminently”.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter, 36, shared the news with husband Joe Swash, 44, in an emotional Instagram video on Wednesday. She admitted she could hardly believe she was filming it.

“We are leaving Pickle Cottage, we are moving out of Pickle Cottage, which I never thought I’d say, imminently,” Stacey said. She admitted the move was a “massive decision” for them as a family.

The couple bought the Tudor-style Essex property in 2021. They married in the grounds of Pickle Cottage in 2022, and Stacey gave birth to both of her daughters at the house.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are leaving their beloved home Pickle Cottage (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Stacey Solomon explains why she kept the Pickle Cottage sale quiet

Stacey said leaving had been a huge decision for the whole family. The kids, the neighbours and close friends all needed telling first, she explained.

She also admitted that even the thought of selling felt impossible while everyone was watching. So the pair stayed quiet until the right buyer came along and fell for the cottage.

Joe said they had never viewed it as simply swapping one house for another. To them, Pickle Cottage has a life of its own.

Five years of DIY turned the 2.5-acre plot into a family playground, with a restored pool, a duck pond and beehives.

“Pickle Cottage is our dream house, as soon as we moved here we fell in love with it and I still love it so, so, so, so much,” Stacey said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon want more land for rescue animals

The reason for the move? Space. Stacey has spoken often about rescuing more animals and growing more vegetables.

Her vegetable patch actually sits on land belonging to neighbour Farmer Scott. If he ever decides to do something else with it, the patch goes.

So the couple began thinking about moving further out. When they viewed a place with room for a huge vegetable patch and rescue animals, they were sold. Stacey said the horses and ponies could come back too.

Joe said it was not an easy decision but they “fell in love”. They are leaving behind the home where they built their lives together, he explained, but they can see the family “growing and flourishing” at the new property.

Joe and Stacey said they’re embarking on a “new chapter” (Credit: Sue Andrews)

Inside the reported new home for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

The couple have not confirmed the location. Stacey did warn that it is far from finished.

“It’s a project, we’re moving somewhere really, really different. And it needs a lot of love,” she said.

She added that she loved bringing Pickle Cottage back to life. Doing it all again elsewhere excites her.

Fans and famous faces react to the Pickle Cottage news

Support arrived fast in the comments. Alison Hammond joked about a pickle farm, while Stacey’s sister Jemma said she was excited about future sleepovers.

Fans wished the family luck and said they cannot wait to see the next home. Stacey captioned the video with a nod to a “new chapter”.

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘in denial about a lot of things she needs to address’ amid Joe Swash marriage rumours

Joe quickly reshared the post to his own page. He said: “There’s no one in this world I would rather go on this adventure with love you to the moon and back.”

Stacey also thanked followers for loving Pickle Cottage alongside her. She admitted she will truly miss it.

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