Emmerdale fans convinced huge twist is coming following Sadie King’s affair allegations

Emmerdale fans have been left absolutely gobsmacked by Sadie King’s shocking return, with many now questioning whether she and Jimmy King really were together before his death.

For years, we believed Jimmy and Nicola were one of the show’s most solid couples. They had built a family together and seemed completely settled. But Sadie’s arrival has suddenly thrown everything into question.

Jimmy’s ex-wife Sadie King made her dramatic return to the village tonight, and she wasted no time in dropping a huge bombshell. According to Sadie, she and Jimmy had been secretly together for three years.

Sadie was allegedly having an affair with Jimmy (Credit: ITV)

Sadie King’s shocking bombshell

We were promised huge shocks alongside Sadie’s return, and that’s exactly what viewers got.

Sadie arrived in the village by helicopter, leaving everyone stunned. But things quickly became even more dramatic when she claimed she and Jimmy had been in a relationship for years.

Nicola was devastated to hear that Jimmy had supposedly been living a secret life with Sadie, after she was told that he and Nicola were no longer together.

Although Nicola refused to believe the bombshell, it was clear that Sadie’s words had left her questioning everything she thought she knew about her late husband.

Sadie even described Jimmy as the “love of my life” and insisted that he “loved” her too. Things began to look even more suspicious when she told Nicola about the luxury hotel Jimmy had supposedly booked.

While fans are now desperate to work out exactly why Sadie has returned, many don’t believe her claims about Jimmy.

Instead, a number of viewers think Sadie could be ill, with her condition potentially affecting her understanding of reality.

Nicola was devastated by Sadie’s news (Credit: ITV)

Was Jimmy really having an affair with Sadie? Emmerdale fans don’t think so

Taking to social media after the episode, one fan asked: “Is Sadie ill? Or delusional? And that’s why she’s saying all this stuff about Jimmy.”

Another added: “Surely Sadie has some form of illness or amnesia? The way the camera and noise changed before she walked out. And how she didn’t even recognise Robert. I don’t believe her about Jimmy.”

Over on Reddit, another fan also wondered whether Sadie could be hiding an illness.

“I’m not sure what illness, but could Sadie be sick? And Jimmy’s death has just triggered an episode of some kind?” they wrote.

However, not everyone is convinced Sadie is unwell. Some fans instead believe she knows exactly what she’s doing and could be trying to get her hands on any money Jimmy left behind.

One Emmerdale fan penned: “I feel like Sadie and Jimmy weren’t actually having an affair. She’s just trying to see if she can use that as a way to get her hands on anything he had that she might want.”

Another wrote: “I swear this better not be true. That would completely ruin Jimmy’s death. She is Sadie King after all, so she could be lying for the money.”

“I’m not sure I like the way this Jimmy and Sadie thing is going. If she’s lying for his money then great. But after all this time, Jimmy and Nicola were such a stable couple for so many years. To do this to them after his death is disgusting” a third annoyed fan penned.

Whatever is going on, Sadie’s return has certainly left Nicola questioning everything she thought she knew about her marriage.

Read more: Emmerdale episode teases who was really responsible for Jimmy King’s fatal crash