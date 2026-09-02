King Charles and Queen Camilla’s huge royal engagement after Prince Harry’s return

King Charles and Queen Camilla have revealed their royal engagement since Prince Harry returned to the UK.

Moving back from across the pond, Prince Harry has made a comeback to the UK with his wife Meghan and their two children. However, they will not return to their royal duties, it is understood.

Royal duties for King Charles after Prince Harry returns to UK

It is business as usual for the royal family. The King and Queen, who have returned from Balmoral, will host Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

It is for a special viewing of the Bayeux Tapestry. Brigitte Macron, the French president’s wife, will also join them.

Prince Harry has come back to the UK. (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

The King is credited with helping secure the tapestry’s loan to Britain. His state visit to France in 2023 played a part. So did hosting the Macrons at Windsor Castle last year.

The group will walk the full 70-metre length of the artwork at the British Museum. Andy Burnham and his wife, Marie-France van Heel, will join them.

It’s a landmark moment for the tapestry, which depicts the Norman conquest of 1066. The piece has returned to the UK for the first time in almost 1,000 years. It is on loan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not returning to their royal duties, it is understood.

(Credit Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

Curators to guide King and Emmanuel Macron through key scenes

The tour won’t be a quick walk-through. Curators will stop the group at significant moments in the artwork’s story.

Meanwhile, they’ll cover Harold Godwinson’s coronation and the Battle of Hastings in 1066. Curators will highlight the disputed depiction of his death by an arrow.

Afterwards, the King and the French president will give speeches at a reception in the museum’s Great Court. Schoolchildren from both Britain and France will attend, along with figures involved in securing the loan. Museum director Nicholas Cullinan and chair George Osborne are also expected to greet the royal and presidential parties.

Read more: MP warns ‘prompt decision’ needs to be made after Prince Harry and Meghan’s UK return amid ‘threat’ concerns

Bayeux Tapestry ticket sales smash British Museum record

Public appetite for the tapestry has been huge. When general tickets went on sale last month, the museum recorded its single biggest day of ticket sales ever. It took more than £2.4million in 24 hours.

Tickets are currently sold out until December. A further batch goes on sale on October 21, with later months to follow.

Around 7.5million visitors are expected before the tapestry returns to Normandy. It will go back once the Bayeux Tapestry Museum reopens after renovation.

Andy Burnham pushes for closer UK-EU ties

Emmanuel Macron is the first European leader to meet Andy Burnham since he became Prime Minister. The visit follows the Prime Minister’s recent trip to Kyiv.

There, he said “greater co-operation” was needed across all areas. It’s seen as a continuation of his predecessor Keir Starmer’s push to reset relations between Britain and the EU. The shared moment over one of history’s most famous artworks adds to that diplomatic effort.

Meghan makes announcement

It comes as Meghan made her own exciting announcement on Wednesday.

A photograph of a sparkling wine bottle was shared on the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand As Ever’s Instagram account.

As Ever had already teased a new product launch ahead of the family’s UK move, showing her business plans continued despite the relocation.

The caption read: “A new chapter to celebrate. Introducing our Reserve Brut. Crafted in the traditional Méthode Champenoise and sourced from Napa Valley, this elegant sparkling wine was made for gathering, toasting, and savoring life’s beautiful moments. Available 9/3 at Wine.AsEver.com.”

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