Helen Flanagan has reportedly endured a tough summer after her ex Scott Sinclair failed to see their three children for over a month.

The former Coronation Street star, 36, is said to have been left in tears after juggling single parenthood with a stressful house move.

She recently revealed she was feeling overwhelmed while settling into her new rented home.

Helen shared her exhaustion candidly on Instagram. “I’m really overwhelmed in the house,” she wrote. “There is still so much unpacking and boxes so it’s chaos and I can’t return any of my emails or phone calls with these two.”

She explained that Scott hadn’t had the kids for nearly a month. She said she’d finally get a break when he stepped in.

Helen and Scott share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan’s rocky move into rented home following Scott Sinclair split

The mum of three has Matilda, 11, Delilah, five, and Charlie, five. She only recently left the family home after Scott decided to sell it.

A source close to Helen said settling in hasn’t been simple. “Settling into a new home has been harder than Helen expected,” the insider told The Sun.

“She made no secret of not wanting to leave her old house and she’s just renting at the moment. She’s reluctant to put down more permanent roots.”

“Things with Scott are tough, it’s hard for her to see him having a carefree summer while she is tied to reality. She’s got a great support network around her and everyone is confident she will get through this rough patch,” they added.

The six-bed Bolton mansion took well over a year to sell. It was originally listed at £1.5million before being reduced to £995,000.

Money worries and career frustrations

Helen has been open about the financial strain since the couple split in 2022, after 13 years together.

Earlier this year she said Scott’s decision to sell had broken her heart. She added it stung to watch him fund lavish trips while she struggled. “I have to work constantly to make ends meet,” she said. “He’s the father of my kids, but their dad’s a wealthy guy, you know?”

Scott has been a free agent since leaving Bristol Rovers. He’s yet to find a new club at 37.

Helen, meanwhile, admitted to money worries during a court case last year. That case resulted in a driving ban.

Work hasn’t come easily either. She has taken panto roles, including Aladdin in Warrington this year.

She has also hinted at a Coronation Street comeback that hasn’t materialised. In July, she admitted she felt unsure about her career, saying she simply wants a job.

As reported by The Sun, she has also been selling old furniture, including a sofa that reportedly cost £15,000. She is also due to charge fans £31.50 for autographs and photos at an event in Telford.

Through it all, her mum Julia has become an essential support. Helen has admitted her mother manages the school app and handles homework help.

Julia also runs the children’s schedules, cooks, does the washing and sorts school uniforms.

Helen is looking for a new man (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan searching for new romance

Amid the chaos, Helen is reportedly on the lookout for love again. She dated former footballer Robbie Talbot from early 2024 until May 2025 but hasn’t publicly dated since.

She recently opened up on Instagram about wanting a genuine soul connection. She described herself as a lover girl who gets attached easily.

She also hit out at men who ghost girls after sleeping with them.

Read more: Helen Flanagan’s followers demand OnlyFans career as she goes braless and unbuttons her jeans in racy snap

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