Prince Harry has been warned about security following his UK return by an MP.

Mike Tapp MP told GB News that the family’s return to Britain means everyday routines, including school trips, could quickly become predictable and easier to target.

Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are starting at a new school just days after Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the UK last week. The exact location of their new home has not been made public.

The family’s return has already reignited concerns about their protection, with critics warning the Sussexes could be left in danger over their security arrangements without full police cover.

Meghan and Harry made their return to the UK last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike Tapp calls for urgent decision on Prince Harry’s security amid his UK return

The former Home Office minister, a former intelligence analyst who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, said a decision on Harry’s security status needs to come quickly.

“I would urge them to make a prompt decision on [Harry’s security],” he told GB News. “It has to be independent, and it has to look at the evidence. Is there a threat to Prince Harry and his family? And it has to stand up to scrutiny if it is denied. Because if something happens [to Harry], that has to be, and will be, looked at.”

He added: “I have absolutely no doubt about that. But the reason I say it needs to be quite prompt is because now that they’re in the country, they will start setting patterns.”

Archie and Lilibet’s daily routine ‘increases the threat further’

Turning to the family’s everyday life, the ex-intelligence analyst warned that regular activities carry extra risk.

“For example, taking the kids to school and leisure and social activities, which actually increases the threat further,” he told GB News.

As a member of the royal family and a high-profile war veteran, Harry could face an “enduring threat”, the MP said. It has not been made clear how long Harry, Meghan and their children plan to stay in Britain.

But it’s believed the move isn’t permanent and just for an “extended period”.

Meghan and Harry have been warned over security (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s security status since leaving royal duties

Harry’s state-funded protection was downgraded after he stepped back from official royal duties in 2020. He currently has access only to a police liaison telephone number, rather than dedicated protection officers.

Harry previously lost a Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements.

Read more: Meghan Markle celebrates ‘new chapter’ after moving back to UK as announcement made

His UK security has remained under review since then, with fresh assessments carried out amid continuing concerns about threats against him.

Last May, Harry spoke out after losing his appeal. He told the BBC: “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Harry and Meghan for comment.

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