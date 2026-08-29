Prince Harry and Prince William tipped to ‘reunite on stage’ amid ongoing family feud

Prince William and Prince Harry have been tipped to ‘reunite on stage’ as their family feud rages on.

The speculation comes amid Prince Harry’s return to the UK with family.

Will William reunite with his brother? (Credit: James Marsh/Shutterstock)

Prince William and Prince Harry to ‘reunite’?

William and Harry are being tipped to reunite on stage next year to mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

The late Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, in Paris. Next year will mark three decades since her passing.

Diana’s passing had an enormous impact on the brothers, who had to walk behind her coffin during her funeral when they were just 15 and 12 years old.

Now, royal author Robert Jobson believes that the anniversary of their mother’s passing will bring the brothers back together.

Speaking to HELLO!, he said: “The 30th anniversary is going to be quite significant, I think. The ownership of the Diana legacy is something I think Harry has been really pursuing; he’s been to Angola, he’s done more stuff in landmines as well.”

Harry and William to honour late Princess Diana?

The royal expert continued.

“There’s going to be a moment where there has to be some form of arrangement for the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death. How can they not be together?” he then said.

“They have to be on the same stage. I think that we’re going to see more of Harry trying to take over the ownership of Diana’s legacy, which is bound to irritate his brother,” they then added.

Prince Harry is back in the UK (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William ‘not prepared’ to appear alongside Prince Harry in public

However, a reunion on stage may not come to fruition, due to reports claiming William is “not prepared” to appear alongside his brother in public.

Speaking to RadarOnline, a source claimed that the Prince of Wales will want meaningful private change before he is willing to be seen with Harry at public events.

“William’s position is that Harry choosing to live in Britain again does not suddenly repair their relationship, and he isn’t prepared to appear alongside him at engagements simply to create photographs suggesting otherwise,” they said.

“He believes sharing a public platform would immediately be interpreted as evidence that everything between them had been resolved. From William’s perspective, that would be completely false. Unless something changes substantially between them privately, he does not want to manufacture an image of reconciliation publicly.”

They also claimed William remains angry about what he believes the Sussexes put his family through.

A palace source made a similar claim about the prospect of their paths crossing more often.

They said: “Any meaningful change has to happen behind closed doors first. Living in the same country is one thing – behaving publicly as reunited brothers is quite another.”

Read more: Prince Harry’s return could drive huge divide between King Charles and Prince William