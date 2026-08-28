Dawn survives Emmerdale’s deadly crash but fans are convinced it’s not over yet

Dawn Fletcher has survived Emmerdale’s big stunt week during which it was rumoured she would end up dead. However, she’s still very much alive and Jimmy King is the one who has died.

However, fans are far from convinced that Dawn is safe. In fact, many are now certain there is another twist still to come…

Nicola was with Jimmy when he died (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale has killed off Jimmy King

After 22 years playing Jimmy King, actor Nick Miles departed the soap this week. It marked the end of an era as the final remaining King brother died.

Jimmy had been heading off to set up a romantic picnic for Nicola when he suddenly swerved off the road and crashed into Joe and Dawn’s wedding marquee. We now know another vehicle was involved in the fatal crash, although we still don’t know who was driving it. Emmerdale, however, has dropped a very big hint.

Jimmy was badly injured in the crash and, after sharing a makeshift vow renewal with Nicola, died in her arms.

Graham got Joe out (Credit: ITV)

Joe Tate did not die

Thursday night’s episode (August 27) ended with the marquee exploding. Dawn and Nicola had escaped, but Joe was still trapped inside.

Tonight (Friday August 28), SAS Graham ignored the warnings from everyone around him and ran into the flames to rescue Joe. He had been trapped by a metal beam and could not escape before the tent went up.

Thankfully, Graham got him out of the wreckage and carried him to safety. Joe was taken to hospital and was soon up and awake.

Dawn had a baby boy! (Credit: ITV)

Dawn also not dead in Emmerdale

Having been up and walking throughout the incident, Dawn told everyone she was fine.

When Billy came to check on her, she lashed out and told him he had caused this, insisting it was all his fault. She then chose to get into the ambulance with Joe rather than being checked over herself.

However, things took another dramatic turn at the hospital when Dawn started having contractions and went into early labour. With Joe by her side, she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. He was premature, but his vitals are good and things look promising for the little one.

Dawn then apologised to Graham for knocking him out and tying him up. She told him: “This is a fresh start for us, the beginning of a new life.”

And that one line was enough to set alarm bells ringing!

Dawn wants a fresh start, but will she end up dead in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans convinced there’s a twist to come

It was certainly enough to spark a flurry of comments on social media about what happens next. And one thing is for certain, viewers are sure this is not over yet.

“I fear we’re going to lose Dawn on Sunday,” commented one fan on social media.

Another agreed: “I started fearing for Dawn when the baby was born, like y’all need to keep watch in case that woman suddenly falls asleep.”

“I still maintain Dawn is brown bread as she looked as white as a sheet in those labour scenes,” added a third. “I will be amazed if she’s still here past Sunday.”

A fourth wrote: “Dawn has either bleeding or a unknown injury, that’s how she goes.”

“Maybe Dawn has some hidden injury or something and she dies and he’s left with the baby,” agreed a fifth.

With an extra episode airing on Sunday (August 30), will we get answers then?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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