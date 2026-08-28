Fans of Helen Flanagan, who recently sold her family home, could pay £63 for both a photograph and an autograph at her next convention appearance. Organisers have priced the two options at £31.50 each.

The booking comes during a challenging period for the former Coronation Street actress. Helen has spoken about feeling overwhelmed while caring for her children following a house move.

She has also discussed financial pressures and her desire to secure more acting work. The new appearance offers fans a chance to meet her away from the cobbles.

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Helen Flanagan opens up over acting and career uncertainty

Helen recently admitted she felt unsettled following major changes in her personal life.

In an Instagram video after her move, she said: “I’ve not really been sure of myself recently.”

The actress also considered moving to London but had yet to settle on her next step. She had decided against buying another property in her current area.

Helen then shared her uncertainty about her career and future after the house move.

She told her Instagram followers: “I’ve just felt frustrated with work as well because I really want to act and basically, I just want a job at the moment and feel frustrated in that way.”

The star remains best known for playing Rosie Webster in Coronation Street. She has also balanced her career with raising three children since leaving the soap.

Helen has expressed interest in returning to acting (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan adjusts after £945,000 family home sale

Helen shares Matilda, Delilah and Charlie with footballer Scott Sinclair. The former couple separated in 2022 after spending 13 years together.

According to the Daily Mail, their former Lancashire family home sold for £945,000. The property had originally entered the market with an asking price of £1.5 million in May 2025.

Land Registry records reportedly named Scott as the property’s sole registered owner. He had bought it for £840,000 in 2021, shortly before the family moved in.

Helen has since moved into another home and faced the demands of unpacking while looking after her children. She thanked her parents for helping with childcare and activities.

The actress also claimed Scott had not cared for the children for nearly a month. She said she looked forward to having time for the gym, physiotherapy and friends when he next had them.

Despite feeling exhausted, Helen stressed her love for her family. She wrote on Instagram: “I love them so much and I’m so grateful for my children but I just feel like mummy completely and I want to find Helen too soon.”

Helen’s For The Love of Retro prices and date

Helen will appear at the For The Love of Retro convention in Telford on September 5.

The event announced her appearance and directed fans to its ticket page. A photograph with Helen costs £31.50, while an autograph carries the same price.

Anyone purchasing both options would therefore spend £63. The booking follows Helen’s candid comments about wanting to return to acting and find her next job.

The convention appearance will put the former soap favourite face to face with fans as she considers her next career move.

Read more: Helen Flanagan’s followers demand OnlyFans career as she goes braless and unbuttons her jeans in racy snap

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