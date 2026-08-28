Katie Price reveals new intimate tattoo as her entire leg is almost covered

Katie Price has expanded her tattoo collection with a sweeping floral design that covers most of one leg.

The 48-year-old media personality already has more than 40 inkings. Her latest addition follows a large portrait tribute to eldest son Harvey, unveiled earlier this summer.

Katie’s new floral artwork sits prominently on her upper thigh and extends across most of her leg. The Sun claimed the design represents a fresh start for her. You can see the design here.

Katie Price’s tattoo collection

It’s no surprise as the former glamour model has many tattoos.

It also continues a busy period in the tattooist’s chair for the former glamour model. She has added both personal portraits and intimate designs to her collection this year.

Katie unveiled Harvey’s portrait on her left calf in July. Tattoo artist Jay Hutton created the close-up design at his Cheshire studio, with Harvey present during the session.

Katie unveiled the portrait as a tribute to her eldest son. She also shared plans to have portraits of all five children tattooed.

Katie Price has a tattoo of her son Harvey (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Katie Price shared her ‘cheeky’ intimate tattoo session

Earlier this month, Katie also shared a new intimate tattoo session with her social media followers.

A picture showed her lying on a tattooist’s chair as the artist worked on her bottom. Katie wore a pink floral thong during the appointment.

She captioned the update: “Cheeky bit of ink.”

Katie Price has always loved tattoo inks (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price’s family tribute tattoos

Katie’s recent additions range from family portraits to large floral artwork and more playful intimate inkings.

The Harvey portrait is a tribute to her eldest son. Her plan to feature all five children could also bring further family-focused additions in future.

Read more: Katie Price and Lee Andrews’ marriage drama continues as producers step in to ‘help her discover the truth once and for all’

Meanwhile, the reported fresh-start meaning behind the new floral leg tattoo gives the dramatic design a personal theme. Its scale also makes it one of the more noticeable pieces in Katie’s growing collection.

Katie’s tattoos now include designs across her left calf, bottom and lower back. Her latest floral work covers much of her leg.

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