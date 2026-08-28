Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned they’re ‘in danger’ over ‘incredible’ security decision amid UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK security arrangements have sparked a stark warning from a former royal protection officer following their return.

Scott Hamer told ITV News the lack of state-funded protection puts the Sussex family at risk. He said: “It’s putting them in danger.”

The latest decision follows Harry’s long-running challenge over the reduction in his police protection. That change came after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The family can contact a police liaison officer, according to ITV News. However, they have not received physical police protection.

Meghan and Prince Harry returned to the UK this week (Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry security decision branded ‘incredible’ by Scott Hamer upon UK return

Scott previously protected King Charles when the monarch was the Prince of Wales. He has now questioned why officials have not provided security for the Sussexes.

The former Metropolitan Police officer told ITV News: “A phone number is not protection. It’s a fudge.”

He argued that public awareness of the arrangements could create an additional risk. Potential attackers now know more about the protection available, he claimed.

RAVEC reviewed Harry’s security arrangements. ITV News reports that the committee again decided a police liaison contact was sufficient.

Police, security service and Royal Household representatives sit on RAVEC. Harry claims officials treated him differently after he left his senior royal role.

Prince Harry’s lawyers ask Shabana Mahmood to intervene

Harry’s lawyers have written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. They want her to intervene personally in the process, according to ITV News.

The duke’s team believes the risk factors have changed significantly now the family lives in Britain. Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet arrived in Birmingham this week.

The couple have kept their British address and their children’s school out of the public domain.

According to ITV News, the Sussexes also pay for private guards. UK rules bar those guards from carrying guns, while MI5 and MI6 intelligence remains unavailable.

Those operational limits separate private security from the state-backed police protection Harry seeks.

Meghan and Harry’s security has sparked a warning (Credit: Shutterstock)

Harry and Meghan’s UK return renews taxpayer security debate

Harry and Meghan moved to California after leaving their royal roles six years ago. Their return with Archie and Lilibet has revived the security debate.

The duke remains fifth in line to the throne. Archie and Lilibet occupy sixth and seventh places respectively.

However, ITV News said recent opinion polls showed broad public opposition to taxpayers funding the Sussexes’ protection.

Read more: King Charles ‘wants Harry and William reunion to happen’ following his ‘final years’ plea to sons

Scott argued that officials should assess the family solely against the threat level. He said security decisions “should not be about personality”.

Harry has also rejected the distinction between working and non-working royals when discussing his safety.

Harry argues officials should assess his security against the threats he faces as the king’s son and an Afghanistan veteran.

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