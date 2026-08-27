King Charles ‘wants Harry and William reunion to happen’ following his ‘final years’ plea to sons

King Charles III once made a personal plea for his sons, William and Harry, to end their differences. Now, according to reports, he wants them to reconcile.

However, a royal expert believes he is unlikely to push Prince William towards reconciliation.

Prince Harry described his father’s earlier intervention in his memoir, Spare. He recalled a conversation after Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

According to Harry, Charles pleaded: “Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery.”

William and Harry’s relationship has reportedly broken down over the years. It comes after Harry’s tell-all interviews and comments in memoir after he quit royal duties in 2020.

The reported UK arrival of Harry and Meghan this week has renewed speculation about the brothers. Their return puts Harry much closer to his father and William after years in the US.

King Charles reportedly hopes for a reunion between William and Harry (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles reportedly hopes Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite

A source close to the royal household told PEOPLE that Charles would welcome progress between his sons.

“He will want to see his sons together over time,” the source said. “This is the best opportunity we have seen in recent years.”

However, that hope comes with a warning about the difficulties facing William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

“It is going to be challenging for William. It will be very hard for him and Catherine,” the source claimed.

The source also claimed there was a deep sense of betrayal. Harry’s memoir and public comments about the royal family reportedly remain obstacles.

William is said to have felt betrayed by his brother’s disclosures. That makes Charles’ reportedly restrained approach very different from his earlier personal plea.

Will the Prince of Wales be open to a reunion with his brother? (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William ‘can’t be ordered to forgive,’ claims expert

Royal author Robert Jobson believes Charles cannot simply tell the Prince of Wales to move on.

“No king can order his heir to forgive,” he told PEOPLE. “But every reconciliation scenario being speculated rests, in the end, on William—and he has agreed to none of it yet.”

That leaves Charles in a delicate position. He may reportedly encourage a thaw without demanding one from his eldest son.

Robert added that he believes Charles is “unlikely to do is press his eldest son to simply fall in line and reconcile with a brother he currently has little relationship with”.

The comments suggest William must choose whether to reopen contact. They also indicate that Charles is unlikely to force the issue.

Prince Harry has returned to the UK after six years of living in the US (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince Harry’s UK move creates a possible reconciliation opportunity

The Express reports that Harry and Meghan arrived in the UK on Wednesday. Their stay is reportedly for an “extended period” rather than a permanent move. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, will reportedly attend school in Britain.

The family reportedly plans to live in the Cotswolds during an extended stay. Harry and Meghan apparently will not resume official royal duties.

Their return creates more opportunities for private family contact. However, it does not mean a reunion between the brothers has been agreed.

Read more: King Charles and Queen Camilla tour announcement made by palace as Harry and Meghan arrive in UK

Reports suggest William and Harry have not spoken for years. Their relationship deteriorated further after interviews and Spare’s publication in 2023.

Charles may see Harry’s return as an opening for progress. Yet Robert’s assessment places the final decision firmly with William.

For now, the king reportedly hopes for peace without pressing his eldest son to deliver it.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

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