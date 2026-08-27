Perez Hilton reportedly remains apart from his three children as details emerge about the extent of his alleged injuries following his recent hospitalisation.

Perez continues hospital treatment following a mental health crisis on August 4. He was hospitalised following a self-harm livestream at his home in Florida.

The Daily Mail reports that the celebrity blogger has only spoken to his children by phone since entering hospital. A Miami judge has reportedly approved supervised visits between Perez Hilton and his children, but two conditions apply.

A family member or therapist must supervise each meeting, according to TMZ. Perez must also reportedly receive psychiatric clearance from a mental health professional before any visit can take place.

The Mail claims he did not receive that clearance over the weekend. His children, Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, eight, remain in their grandmother’s care.

Perez Hilton remains in hospital as he recovers from his injuries (Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Why Perez Hilton reportedly hasn’t seen his children amid ‘bad’ injuries

A family friend told the Daily Mail that Perez still has extensive dressings while his wounds heal.

“The cuts are bad. Still a lot of bandages,” the source claimed.

The outlet reports that doctors treated dozens of wounds following the distressing incident at his Miami home. Perez also reportedly suffered several broken bones and limited mobility.

His family reportedly fears that an in-person meeting at this stage could cause the children further distress. The same friend said: “We don’t need to traumatise them all over again.”

Relatives also want to give the alleged wounds on his face, neck and arms more time to heal. The friend added: “We’re hoping they can heal a bit more this week before he sees the kids.”

Perez Hilton remains in hospital after TikTok livestream

Police attended Perez’s home following a distressing TikTok livestream on August 4. His three children were reportedly inside the property before the incident.

His sister, Barbara, was also at the house. Police arrived after TikTok ended the livestream.

Perez subsequently entered hospital under Florida’s Baker Act. The law allows authorities to detain someone temporarily during a mental health crisis.

He has remained under inpatient care while doctors address his physical injuries and mental health. The Daily Mail says extensive bandaging still covers parts of his body as the wounds heal.

Perez Hilton reportedly hasn’t seen his children yet (Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock)

Perez Hilton’s children remain with grandmother Teresita

Perez’s mother, Teresita, currently has temporary custody of the three children. A second source told the Daily Mail that their grandmother was caring for them well.

According to the publication, the court has left a route open for contact while Perez receives treatment. However, every in-person meeting reportedly must follow its supervision and psychiatric-clearance rules.

ED! has contacted representatives for Perez for comment.

Read more: Conditions Perez Hilton ‘must meet’ in order to see his children following ‘self-harm livestream’ incident

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