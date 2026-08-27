Prince Harry and Meghan break their silence following their family’s UK arrival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued their first statement since their return to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed Meta’s multibillion-dollar settlement over claims that its platforms endangered children. Their intervention continues their support for tighter UK social media rules.

Harry and Meghan arrived in the UK yesterday with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They landed at Birmingham Airport around lunchtime.

Harry and Meghan have moved to the UK (Credit: Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle address Meta settlement

Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion (£13.3 billion) to settle child-endangerment claims involving its social media platforms.

In a statement, the couple said: “The historic trial against Meta over claims that its products endanger children has resulted in a settlement in which they will pay up to $17.1 billion. The settlement requires Meta to pay financial penalties for violating federal child privacy and states’ consumer protection laws.

By choosing to settle, the company paid to avoid yet another trial outcome that would force it into accountability. Because of the data-extraction “business model Meta has used on our children and all users for years, it has more than the means to pay this settlement.

“Reports estimate Meta will make the equivalent of the $17 billion payout back in profit in the next 30 days.”

Meta teen changes welcomed by Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan welcomed several product changes announced by Meta for teenage users.

These include restricting access between midnight and 6am. Meta also plans to suppress notifications during school hours.

The couple issued a statement (Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Other proposed measures include removing beauty filters regarded as harmful to mental health. An optional chronological feed could also replace algorithm-led recommendations.

“This result clearly signals that Meta and social media companies understand they are up against an immovable force of parents, survivors, and advocates who will not back down until we see change in how our young people interact with online spaces,” they said. “It is a positive step for everyone advocating for safer online spaces and at the same time – far from the end of the journey to a better online world.”

Despite welcoming those plans, Harry and Meghan criticised Meta’s announcement. They argued that it failed to apologise or highlight the billions involved in the settlement.

The couple also referred to claims brought by a 29-state coalition. They mentioned a separate group comprising 47 states, the District of Columbia and US territories.

They called the outcome a positive step for safer online spaces. However, they said the journey towards a better online world was not over.

The couple have spoken out before about children’s safety online (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan’s campaign for children’s online safety

Harry and Meghan have repeatedly called for stronger protections for young people using social media.

Their work has included The Parents’ Network, which supports families affected by online harm. In 2025, they also unveiled the Lost Screen Memorial in New York.

The installation featured 50 illuminated boxes designed to resemble mobile phone screens. Each displayed a photograph provided by a bereaved family.

The Sussexes have also challenged previous decisions made by Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram. In 2025, they criticised the company for ending its long-standing fact-checking programme.

Their latest statement combines cautious approval with a demand for more transparency. It also urges technology firms to make children’s safety central to future platform design.

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