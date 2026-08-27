Queen Camilla ‘sees threats at every turn’ amid fears over William and Kate’s royal destiny

Queen Camilla reportedly fears Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are building a trusted royal circle. She allegedly worries it could eventually sideline her.

A source told Closer that the queen feels increasingly uneasy about the couple’s growing influence. The claims remain allegations about private family relationships.

Public appearances have sometimes presented a warmer picture. Queen Camilla and Prince William shared an affectionate greeting during a 2025 state visit. The moment contrasts with reported private tensions.

Camilla reportedly has some concerns (Credit: Frank Sorge/racingfotos.com/Shutterstock)

Queen Camilla reportedly fears William and Kate could ‘push her aside’

Closer claims Camilla believes the Prince and Princess of Wales could reduce her influence when William becomes king.

One source told the magazine: “Camilla is incredibly protective of her position, and her ego is incredibly fragile, so she doesn’t react well to any sense that her power is at risk of getting usurped. She sees threats at every turn, and she would argue that her vigilance is for good reason because William and Kate are so openly covetous of the throne. She says she can practically feel them breathing down her neck; she knows the moment they take over, she will be pushed as far to the side as possible.

“She is convinced they are colluding against her. It’s no secret that she and William clash quite badly and she’s had her spats with Kate as well so they’re never going to be close.”

The magazine pointed to recent activity on William and Kate’s official social media account. The account did not publicly mark Camilla’s 79th birthday last month.

William and Kate also left Charles and Camilla out of a carousel showing their summer highlights.

The reported tension comes as William and Kate prepare for their future roles. A slimmer monarchy would leave them with fewer working royals to support official duties.

Sophie has been dragged into the ‘royal clique’ claims (Credit: Cover Images)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, drawn into royal “clique” claims

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has now become central to the latest claims about Camilla’s concerns.

Closer reports William and Kate view Sophie and Prince Edward as dependable future team members. It says their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, also appears on that list.

The magazine also describes Sophie as one of Kate’s closest royal confidantes.

Royal experts suggest Prince William could lean heavily on Sophie and Prince Edward after he takes the throne.

Sophie and Edward have recently attended major engagements alongside the Wales family. These included the Commonwealth Games and the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

The Duchess of Edinburgh also received a new portrait marking a charity patronage. Closer’s source claims Camilla views Sophie’s growing profile as evidence of an emerging inner circle.

Camilla is worried about Kate and William (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Prince William and Queen Camilla tensions linked to King Charles’s workload

Closer also linked the alleged strain to King Charles’s visit to the US in April.

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner claimed William had encouraged his father to reduce his commitments. His reported concern centred on the King’s health and demanding schedule.

Camilla reportedly supported going ahead with the trip to project strength at the head of the monarchy. That difference of opinion allegedly caused further friction.

The magazine’s source also claimed Camilla feels excluded from some conversations involving William and Kate. It alleged she sometimes receives briefings after decisions have already taken place.

The latest account paints a picture of competing ideas about the monarchy’s future.

William and Kate remain the future King and Queen, while Camilla continues to support Charles in his reign. Their public duties will therefore remain closely watched as speculation about the royal relationships continues.

ED! has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Read more: King Charles and Queen Camilla tour announcement made by palace as Harry and Meghan arrive in UK

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