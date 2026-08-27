Barry Manilow has cancelled several forthcoming concerts after saying the touring party had pushed “a little too hard”.

The 83-year-old’s announcement follows a last-minute concert cancellation in Lexington, Kentucky earlier this month. His team blamed that change on unforeseen circumstances.

Barry revealed his lung cancer diagnosis in December and later underwent surgery. Earlier this year, Barry postponed more concerts while recovering. Doctors had advised him to delay his return to the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Manilow (@barrymanilowofficial)

Barry Manilow announces break after 29-show summer tour

Barry shared the latest update with fans through his Instagram account.

He wrote: “Hi everybody – Barry here. And I want you to be the first to know that we’re going to have to take a quick break.”

The Mandy singer then revealed the scale of his recent workload.

He said: “We just finished a fantastic summer tour. 29 shows in 68 days.

“The shows were fantastic. The audiences were fantastic. And I sounded fantastic. But it seems that we were pushing a little too hard.”

The run included dates across the UK and US. Barry performed in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham and London. He also took his live show to Ohio and Florida.

His update sparked concern among fans, with many urging the singer to rest and put his health first. Others praised him for completing such a packed schedule.

“Rest!! You are so loved,” one user wrote.

“Look after yourself Barry,” another person shared.

“We love you barry, I keep on praying for you, take as much break as you want were always here for you, love you,” a third remarked.

“Take care of yourself Barry that’s the most important thing!” a fourth echoed.

Barry Manilow cancellations follow vocal and technical problems

The latest break comes after several other changes to Barry’s live schedule during August.

On August 21, he cancelled two Westgate Las Vegas performances after cutting the previous night’s concert short. Barry had left the stage after around 40 minutes.

A statement on his social media blamed technical and vocal problems. It said the team could not deliver the show under those circumstances.

Earlier in August, Barry’s team rescheduled his Lexington concert. That announcement came shortly before the show at Rupp Arena and cited unforeseen circumstances.

Barry disclosed his cancer diagnosis late last year after an MRI detected a cancerous spot. He subsequently underwent surgery and adjusted his performing plans during his recovery.

His newest update focuses on the intense pace of the summer tour and the need for a break.

Barry announced his cancer diagnosis last December (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When will Barry Manilow return to Westgate Las Vegas?

Barry plans to return to the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas on October 8. His scheduled performances then continue through the end of December.

He struck an upbeat note while confirming the date.

Barry added: “So we’re going to take a break until we return to Westgate Las Vegas on October 8th. When I’ll be singing like a bird. I hope to see you then.”

The break means Barry will miss his planned September performances at the Las Vegas venue. Fans have continued to send messages of support as he steps away from the stage.

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