Nick Grimshaw rushed to hospital following terrifying health scare

Nick Grimshaw has revealed a severe allergic reaction sent him to hospital in Los Angeles.

The scare struck on the morning of Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel’s wedding. Nick and Charli XCX were both among the celebrity guests.

Nick said his face swelled dramatically after he drank a juice. His eyes closed and his nose became inflamed, leaving the presenter frightened.

Despite receiving treatment and experiencing pain, Nick still reached the ceremony.

Nick was rushed to hospital at Matty Healy’s wedding (Credit: YouTube)

Nick Grimshaw describes facial swelling after drinking juice

Speaking on the Sidetracked podcast with Annie Macmanus, Nick explained how quickly his symptoms developed.

He said: “It was so bad, so bad, my nose inflated outwards and my eyes closed so then I was freaking out.”

Hotel staff also became concerned as they tried to establish what had triggered the reaction. They asked Nick whether he had a nut allergy, which he denied.

Staff then checked whether he could breathe and asked if his mouth was closing. Nick could breathe, but their questions made him fear his mouth had also started swelling.

Those concerns led him to seek emergency medical treatment. Recalling the hospital visit, Nick said: “It was bad, I had to go to like the ER and have a [bleep]ing steroid shot.”

Nick said the injection left him feeling strange afterwards. He also experienced aching joints following the treatment.

Charli XCX helped Nick Grimshaw find medical care

Charli XCX stepped in as Nick dealt with the frightening reaction. The singer helped him find a doctor and supported him while he remained in pain.

Praising Charli on the podcast, Nick said: “She was super helpful and super caring.”

Her intervention came just hours before both stars were due to join Matty and Gabbriette’s other guests.

Nick eventually felt able to attend the wedding following his hospital treatment. However, the facial inflammation had not completely disappeared.

The presenter wore sunglasses during the day as the celebrations continued. His appearance at the ceremony marked a sharp turnaround after the morning’s medical emergency.

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel’s Los Angeles wedding

Matty, The 1975 frontman and son of Denise Welch, married model and musician Gabbriette in Los Angeles last month.

The couple held a private celebration for family and close friends. The ceremony reportedly took place at a property formerly owned by Madonna.

Matty and Gabbriette became engaged in 2024 after nine months of dating. Their wedding guest list included Denise, Nick and Charli.

Denise later shared photographs from the occasion on Instagram and expressed her joy over the celebrations.

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