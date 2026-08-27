Emmerdale fans devastated as ITVX release confirms major character dies in ‘heartbreaking’ exit

Warning, huge Emmerdale spoilers regarding the wedding crash involving Jimmy, Dawn and Joe are included as one huge character is confirmed dead. The episode has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale has finally revealed the devastating outcome of the wedding crash, with Jimmy King confirmed dead after driving his car into the marquee.

The heartbreaking scenes play out in today’s episode (August 27), and fans who watched the ITVX early release were left “in tears” as Jimmy’s fate was confirmed.

It’s been rumoured that Jimmy will die in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy King dead in Emmerdale early release

Reports that Jimmy was going to be killed off had been circulating for months, meaning some fans suspected that his death was coming.

But knowing it was possible didn’t make the scenes any easier to watch.

After crashing into the marquee, Jimmy realised that he was trapped inside the car and bleeding badly.

Thankfully, Nicola was the one who discovered the crash. As soon as she realised her husband was involved, she climbed into the car to be with him.

The pair soon understood that Jimmy was unlikely to make it out alive.

In heartbreaking scenes, Jimmy and Nicola sat together as he surprised her with a new eternity ring and told her about his plans for their vow renewal.

Then came a beautifully emotional dream sequence showing what could have happened as Jimmy and Nicola exchanged their vows and danced together.

But the moment was suddenly ripped away as the soap returned to reality.

Jimmy was dead.

And, just like Nicola, viewers were left completely devastated.

Nicola got to say goodbye to her husband (Credit: ITV)

Fans left ‘in tears’ after heartbreaking scenes

The emotional scenes have left Emmerdale fans in tears as they said goodbye to a character who has been part of the village for 22 years.

Jimmy was also one of the last remaining members of the King family, with all of his brothers now dead.

His death also marks the end of one of Emmerdale’s most legendary couples. Jimmy and Nicola having built an iconic relationship over the years.

It means Nicola now faces a very different future, and fans are expecting her grief to be a huge part of what’s to come.

Although there had been hints that Jimmy’s time in the village could be coming to an end, viewers weren’t prepared for just how emotional his final scenes would be.

Taking to social media after watching the early release, one fan wrote: “I am in tears. That was so emotional. What an end of an era. I’m glad Jimmy and Nicola had such a beautiful ending scene. But it’s so hard to imagine them not together anymore.”

Another added: “Jimmy and Nicola’s scenes were heartbreaking. Nick and Nicola were amazing as always and I will miss the King’s dynamics on my screen.”

A third sad viewer commented: “Well that was absolutely heartbreaking. Jimmy King you will always be a legend.”

Jimmy’s death has brought one of the biggest Emmerdale legacies to a devastating conclusion.

But with today’s episode also ending with a huge explosion, could there be another death waiting to be revealed?

Read more: Jimmy and Nicola’s first Emmerdale wedding went VERY wrong after she bit a child, here’s what happened