EastEnders star Michelle Ryan takes action on Instagram as Zoe Slater exit sparks backlash

Michelle Ryan is leaving EastEnders as Zoe Slater imminently and the backlash to her exit has now seen her restrict comments on several Instagram posts.

The restrictions come amid criticism surrounding Zoe Slater’s forthcoming departure from EastEnders.

The Sun reports that only a selected group of followers can now respond to several of the actress’s updates. The restrictions also cover her latest post about a visit to Pineapple Dance Studios.

Michelle Ryan is leaving as Zoe after a year (Credit: BBC)

Why EastEnders fans are criticising Zoe Slater’s exit

Some Reddit users criticised the storyline, Zoe’s limited wardrobe and the amount of time she spent in The Vic. One user also took aim at Michelle’s performance.

“Her return has been so badly done,” said one.

Another added: “One of the most unforgivable things this show has ever done, what an absolute waste.”

“Has she demonstrated at any acting chops whatsoever?” asked a third.

Michelle’s departure was previously reported as an ‘axing’. However, the latest account also says she requested time away soon after her return and later quit. According to the report, EastEnders bosses subsequently decided to give Zoe a permanent exit.

Michelle’s latest updates have instead focused on developing her performance skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Ryan (@michelleryan008)

Is Michelle Ryan planning a theatre return?

Michelle shared a photograph from Pineapple Dance Studios with professional singer and vocal coach Jo Ellul.

“Great session with Jo Ellul at Pineapple Dance Studios today,” she wrote alongside the picture.

The actress recently described herself as “pretty rusty” and said she was working on her technique. She has not performed on stage since 2012, according to The Sun.

Michelle previously played Sally Bowles in Cabaret at London’s Savoy Theatre. Will Young appeared opposite her as the Emcee. Her studio update has fuelled speculation about another theatre role, although it does not confirm a new production.

Zoe’s return to EastEnders has been a flop and Michelle Ryan is leaving (Credit: ITV)

What reportedly happens in Zoe Slater’s final EastEnders scenes?

Warning: potential EastEnders spoilers follow.

The Sun reported over the weekend that Michelle had filmed her final scenes the previous month. They revealed that viewers would see Zoe’s exit on BBC One in the coming weeks.

According to its account, Zoe will dismiss the effects of a fall after hitting her head. Kat then finds her daughter dead in bed the following day.

An unnamed source criticised the planned conclusion, telling the publication: “It looks as if her death is going to be as flat and as lacklustre as her comeback.”

We don’t know when Zoe’s final scenes will air, but it won’t be long before we see them. And it looks like Michelle will keep her Instagram comments turned off until then to escape further backlash.

Read more: EastEnders cast updates – who’s leaving, joining and returning?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

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