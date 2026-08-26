Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver announced the country music icon’s death in a video shared on behalf of the Parton and Owens family.

The family announcement came as claims about Dolly’s reported $650 million estate emerged. An unnamed insider told The National Examiner that the singer had taken a hands-on role in planning what should happen to her fortune.

According to the source, Dolly wanted to reduce the risk of conflict among her loved ones. The insider also claimed that friends and charities featured in her plans alongside relatives.

Dolly died at age 80 (Credit: YouTube)

Family announces Dolly Parton’s death

Bryan said his aunt had asked him years earlier to make the announcement when the time came. He also said he had served as Dolly’s head of security for more than two decades, following his father Larry in the role.

Describing the emotional responsibility, Bryan said: “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness.”

He added: “But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.”

At the stage covered by the report, Dolly’s cause of death had not been confirmed.

Claims about Dolly Parton’s reported $650m estate

The National Examiner reported that Dolly had considered how to arrange her estate, which the report valued at $650 million.

The unnamed insider claimed she feared that a lack of clarity could lead to disagreements or possible legal action involving those closest to her.

“She’s a very pragmatic person and the last thing she wants is to leave any sort of mess for her family to deal with,” the source explained.

“Her worst nightmare is that the people she loves could end up fighting over her estate, so it’s crucial to her that she gets every little thing decided in advance and leaves no room for questions or lawsuits.”

The source described Dolly as closely involved in the decision-making process and claimed she wanted to settle the details herself.

“Dolly wants to dot every i and cross every t herself,” the insider continued. “She’s got very clear ideas about how she wants it all to go.”

Charity plans and Dolly’s health comments

The insider claimed Dolly did not intend to limit her reported plans to members of her family. Friends and charitable organisations were also said to be among those she hoped to support.

Dolly’s charitable work included Imagination Library, which provided free books to children. The evidence does not identify which causes allegedly featured in her estate arrangements.

The source also claimed that dealing with the extensive plans had become demanding while Dolly faced health difficulties.

Before her death, the singer spoke to People about health problems that she said she had neglected while looking after her husband, Carl Thomas Dean. Carl died in 2025.

“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” Dolly told the publication.

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