Maura Higgins is stepping into one of British television’s most recognisable dating roles, with Disney+ confirming she will host its new Blind Date reboot.

The appointment follows The Sun‘s June report that Maura was being lined up for the job. Filming is expected to begin during 2026, with Disney+ reportedly eyeing a 2027 launch.

Maura first became a household name as a finalist on Love Island in 2019. Since then, she has appeared on shows including Dancing On Ice, Cooking with the Stars and I’m A Celebrity. Her more recent credits include The Traitors US series four and Love Island USA.

Maura Higgins will host the Blind Date reboot (Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images)

How will the new Blind Date work?

The Disney+ revival will stick with the central premise that made Blind Date such a familiar fixture on British TV. One contestant will choose between three potential partners.

Of course, like the original, a screen keeping the hopeful daters hidden from view.

But there is a fresh twist after the matches are made. The reboot will bring its daters together to spend the summer with one another.

Disney+ has yet to confirm whether there will be a narrator in the mould of Graham Skidmore, affectionately known to viewers as “Our Graham”.

Maura Higgins announced as ‘perfect’ host

Angela Jain, head of content at Disney+ EMEA, said: “Maura is the perfect match for our version of Blind Date.”

Jain pointed to Maura’s straight-talking humour and her own experience of reality dating TV. She added: “We’re very much looking forward to Maura helping our daters navigate their own journeys to find love as she steps into the famed Blind Date host role.”

It marks Maura’s biggest presenting role to date, while also taking her back to the dating world that helped make her a familiar face on television.

Cilla Black hosted Blind Date until 2003 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When did Blind Date originally air?

Blind Date first arrived on ITV in 1985 and quickly became a huge hit. Cilla Black remained at the helm until 2003, when ITV ended the original run. At its peak, the show attracted audiences of up to 17 million viewers.

Channel 5 later brought Blind Date back between 2017 and 2019. The beloved Paul O’Grady took over hosting duties.

Now Disney+ is giving the format another makeover, hoping to introduce it to a new generation while keeping the screen-based matchmaking at its heart.

Read more: Former Strictly pro Gleb Savchenko hits back at Maura Higgins following savage swipe

Blind Date is expected to air on Disney+ in 2027.

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