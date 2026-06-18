Maura Higgins responds to Rob Rausch romance rumours as The Traitors US gets underway in UK

Rob Rausch just landed on our screens in The Traitors US, but what is the deal with him and co-star Maura Higgins?

The American reality star is among the 23 contestants who have headed into Scotland’s Ardross Castle, where deception is the name of the game.

And viewers watching on BBC iPlayer will be keen to learn more about him – especially when they realise he has been linked to Maura.

Rob Rausch is starring in The Traitors US (Credit: BBC/ Peacock)

With his trademark denim dungarees and reality TV reputation, Rob is hard to miss.

Here’s everything you need to know about him, from his age and career to his connection with Irish beauty Maura.

The Traitors US: Who is Rob Rausch?

Rob was born on September 1, 1998, which makes him 27 years old.

He grew up on a 200 acre farm in Alabama, where he lived with his parents and three siblings in a three-bedroom trailer.

Rob has previously described his childhood as “unorthodox” and revealed that he was homeschooled for much of it.

He later studied at the University of North Alabama for three years.

Rob is a professional snake wrangler (Credit: Instagram/ @robert_rausch_

Rob the snake wrangler

Rob’s love of wildlife started when he was young and spending much of his time outdoors.

As a child, he reportedly helped local residents by handling and relocating snakes.

That passion eventually became his profession. Rob works as a professional snake wrangler, moving wild snakes to locations where they have a better chance of survival.

Despite being bitten by snakes during his work, Rob has lived to tell the tale.

He has also built a following on social media as a wildlife and snake wrangling influencer. That’s a new one for us British folk!

When was Rob Rausch on Love Island USA?

Rob first stepped into the spotlight when he joined Love Island USA in 2023.

He entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell but failed to secure a place back in the main villa.

The following year, he returned as a full contestant and quickly became one of the series’ most divisive figures.

Rob initially coupled up with Leah Kateb and viewers were invested in their romance. However, he later chose bombshell Andrea Carmona, a decision that sparked a backlash among fans.

Some viewers even labelled him a villain.

Rob appeared on Love Island USA twice (Credit: Peacock)

The romance with Andrea did not last and Rob went on to explore several other connections in the villa.

Ultimately, he left Love Island USA single after being eliminated on Day 30.

Rob’s Love Island connection also links him to fellow The Traitors US contestant Maura Higgins, who was presenting Love Island USA: Aftersun at the time…

Did Rob date Maura Higgins?

As viewers settle into The Traitors US, many may notice that Rob and Irish star Maura Higgins, 35, appear particularly close.

The pair already knew one another before arriving at Ardross Castle thanks to their shared Love Island USA connection.

Earlier this year, while the series aired in America, rumours of a romance between them began circulating.

And, as the show unfolds (no spoilers!), viewers will see the pair spending plenty of time together.

However, Maura has insisted there was never a romantic relationship.

Speaking to US Weekly, she said: “I’m not gonna ruin it for the viewers, but no, nothing ever happened between me and Rob.

“I genuinely look at Rob like a brother. Literally nothing ever happened.”

Reports also claimed that Rob bought Maura a designer Birkin handbag worth £11,000. Make of that what you will!

Rob Rausch’s tattoos: What are they?

Fans watching on BBC iPlayer may also spot Rob’s extensive collection of tattoos.

The Alabama native often wears denim dungarees, usually showing off his heavily-tattooed arms. He even kept up the look while filming in Scotland.

His tattoos are largely inspired by wildlife and nature.

Two large snakes winding across his biceps are among the most noticeable designs. He also has several other snake tattoos, alongside an alligator, a shark tooth and a spider.

Near his armpit, Rob has a tattoo showing a sword piercing three hearts.

Last summer, he also added a large fish skeleton tattoo to his arm while travelling in Italy and Malta.

We wonder if Rob will turn out to be a snake in the castle?!

Read more: ‘That’s dirty’: The Traitors US stars hit with big twist from Alan Cumming for first time as series drops in UK

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page