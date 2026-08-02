Freddy Brazier’s dog drama has taken another twist after ex Holly Swinburn said she helped save Pablo from being put down.

The 21-year-old needed stitches after the dog bit his arm. His nan Jackiey Budden was also hurt, and police seized Pablo after the incidents.

Holly, who shares four-month-old daughter Isla Jade with Freddy, said her mum found the dog a new home with a neighbour. She gave a blunt update on where things now stand.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “He will have a good life.”

Who is Holly Swinburn? Holly Swinburn is Freddy Brazier’s former partner and the mother of their daughter, Isla Jade. In comments published after the incidents involving Pablo, Holly said her mother found the dog a new home with a neighbour and that the microchip details had been changed to a new owner. Holly also said she could not take the dog herself because she has a baby.

Why the Freddy Brazier dog story changed so fast

Holly said Jeff Brazier contacted her with an urgent warning. She then moved quickly to help find Pablo somewhere safe.

Freddy’s ex Holly has saved his dog (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

She said: “Jeff messaged me that Pablo was going to be put down if we didn’t find a suitable home for him.

“I can’t have him because I have a baby. Mum managed to find him a new home with her neighbour. He has had his microchip changed so he officially belongs to a new owner. He is happy and healthy and will have a good life away from Freddy. I hope he never sees him again.”

That marks a major shift in the Freddy Brazier dog saga. It suggests Pablo has now been rehomed for good.

Freddy suffered a 3cm hole in his right arm when Pablo turned on him. The attack came just hours after Jackiey was also hurt.

The same report said neighbours raised the alarm on July 16. They heard Jackiey’s screams during another alleged attack by the same dog.

Freddy’s own words reveal how the attack unfolded

Freddy previously described the moment Pablo bit him. His account showed how quickly the situation changed.

He said: “I’ve taken him out of the house. I’ve calmed him down. I’m going: ‘Sorry boy, I know it’s been so long. I love you. I’ve missed you.'”

He added: “I’m scratching his back, but then he hooked on to my arm. The dog was hanging off me. I couldn’t feel anything in my right arm. But then I saw blood coming out of my tracksuit.”

Freddy Brazier family: Jeff Brazier, Bobby Brazier and Jackiey Budden Freddy Brazier is the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody. Jeff Brazier is Freddy’s father.

Bobby Brazier is Freddy’s brother.

Jackiey Budden is Freddy’s maternal grandmother. Freddy said he is currently living with Jackiey in London and is considering a move to Essex to live with Jeff. He also said Bobby now lives in New York.

Freddy later received treatment at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. He was then seen in London with a bandaged arm.

Despite the ordeal, he made clear how much Pablo meant to him. Freddy said: “I have never seen him as my dog — he’s like my son.”

The claim that could explain the Freddy Brazier dog attack

A friend said Freddy had seven days to make a case to save Pablo and find him somewhere to stay. The source also claimed he had now done enough to stop the dog being destroyed.

The source said: “He has done that and he has now been assured that the dog won’t be destroyed. What happened was shocking and very sad, but Freddy knows Pablo isn’t a bad dog. He was told a urine infection could have altered his behaviour, and he has not been violent before. For now, Freddy has arranged to have Pablo taken by a specialist trainer who will care for him and get him back to his best before they work out what to do next. Freddy is absolutely elated.”

Read more: Freddy Brazier’s ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn insists star’s dog was ‘mistreated’ resulting in attack and begs for help ahead of euthanasia deadline

So what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.