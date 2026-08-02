Jack Osbourne has shared a heartwarming new snap with his baby daughter, and fans are loving every second of it.

The former MTV reality star posted the sweet picture on Instagram. It showed him sitting in a park while cradling little Ozzy Matilda Osbourne in his arms.

Both father and daughter smiled for the camera. Fans quickly said the baby already looks like her famous late grandfather, Ozzy Osbourne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne)

Jack Osbourne’s latest baby photo had fans saying the same thing

Jack Osbourne captioned the post: “Little Miss Ozz already has a mischievous sparkle.”

That line sent followers straight to the comments. Many said baby Ozzy already has the unmistakable “Osbourne smile”.

One fan wrote: “She is absolutely precious! And I’ve always thought she has the Osbourne smile!! Thank you for sharing your family with us! #ozzyosbourneforever”

Another added: “She is just the most precious little girl! The Osbourne genes are so strong in all the grandchildren; little Ozzy is definitely her papa.”

A third wrote: “She has your dad’s smile and eyes!”

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Gearhart welcomed their daughter in March. They announced her arrival on March 5 with the simple message: “She’s arrived, and she’s perfect.”

Her full name is Ozzy Matilda Osbourne. The name serves as a touching tribute to Jack’s late father.

Why Jack Osbourne says baby Ozzy brought hope after heartbreak

The family update carries extra emotion. Ozzy Osbourne died in July aged 76.

Before his death, Jack had told him he would become a grandfather again. That made the baby’s arrival even more meaningful for the family.

Jack has spoken openly about what the pregnancy meant during such a painful time. He said the news helped shift his focus while the Osbournes grieved.

Jack shared a sweet update (Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock)

He said: “It’s awesome.”

Jack continued: “I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing – probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way.”

He added: “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”

Jack also joked: “It’s been easy for me – I think it’s been a lot harder for my wife!”

Then he explained: “We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected.”

He finished: “But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue, and somehow it happened, miraculously.”

Jack Osbourne already has three daughters from his previous marriage. He and Aree also share three-year-old Maple.

Who is Aree Gearhart? Jack Osbourne’s wife and growing family Aree Gearhart is Jack Osbourne’s wife. The couple share daughter Maple and welcomed another daughter, Ozzy Matilda Osbourne, in March. Jack Osbourne also has three daughters from his previous marriage, making him a father of five. Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart are married.

They share daughter Maple.

Their second child together, Ozzy Matilda Osbourne, was announced on March 5.

Jack also has three older daughters from his previous marriage.

That makes baby Ozzy another joyful addition to the family. For many fans, this latest picture felt like more than a cute social media update.

It also felt like a quiet nod to Ozzy Osbourne’s memory. The resemblance comments only added to that feeling.

Ozzy Osbourne’s family life at a glance Kelly Osbourne’s tribute centres on the private side of Ozzy Osbourne as a father and grandfather. Ozzy married Sharon Osbourne in 1982.

Together they share three children: Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

Ozzy was also father to Elliot Kingsley, Jessica Osbourne and Louis Osbourne from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

In later years, family moments with his children and grandchildren often featured in tributes and interviews.

Read more: Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy’s one wish for fans as she marks a year since his death

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