Adam Peaty has opened up about his family rift and made one thing crystal clear. If there is ever a reconciliation, he wants real change first.

The Olympic swimmer spoke after a draining week at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He won two bronze medals and a silver, but he still left frustrated.

He admitted the week hit him hard. Adam said: “I couldn’t switch off because it’s been a real rollercoaster of a week.”

The 31-year-old now heads towards the European Championships in Paris. Beyond that, he still believes he can peak again for the LA Olympics in 2028.

Adam opened up (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Adam Peaty says forgiveness is possible, but not without change

Adam said his Christian faith shapes how he views the split with his family. But he also drew a firm line.

He said: “For me, as a Christian, there has to be forgiveness. It doesn’t mean you have to forget, but forgiveness takes time. I’m not saying that it won’t get better, but it has to come from a place where I feel like they’ve improved as people, in a sense, and opened that communication up.”

He also stressed that he has stayed quiet in public. He said: “I haven’t told one thing to the media. I haven’t done one story over the last eight months and more.”

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty relationship timeline Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have moved through several major milestones in a short period. They were linked after meeting through Tilly Ramsay, with both Holly’s sister and Peaty having appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. The couple announced their engagement in September 2024 after Peaty proposed during a holiday in Crete. They married at Bath Abbey in December last year. Holly later announced that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl due in December 2026.

His mother, Caroline, posted a statement on social media this week about the rift. Adam Peaty did not go further, and he kept that boundary in place.

Why Adam Peaty says press intrusion “has to stop”

The swimmer also spoke bluntly about stories on his private life. He said he trusts some journalists, but he hit out at tabloid intrusion.

Adam said: “I wouldn’t say on me because I’ve got a thick skin. But I care about my wife, I care about my son [from his previous relationship]. I care about the relationships that people think I have with my son, and my own family, but that’s my private life.”

He then delivered his sharpest criticism. He said: “The ones that don’t go well are with the tabloids selling these stories for advertising. It’s pretty much the downfall of society when we’re exploiting people’s private lives to sell. Will it get better? Probably not. Will the truth come out one day? Absolutely.”

The attention has grown since his move to London with wife Holly. He revealed they are expecting a baby girl in December.

Who is Bethany Peaty? Adam Peaty’s sister and fellow swimmer Bethany Peaty is Adam Peaty’s sister.

She is also a competitive swimmer and has represented England.

Bethany won Commonwealth bronze as part of England’s 4x100m medley relay team in 2014.

She has spoken publicly in the past about growing up in a swimming-focused family alongside Adam.

Adam named Bethany in his statement and said she had also been targeted during the fallout.

His comeback dream is far from over

Away from the family headlines, Adam Peaty remains locked in on the pool. He no longer wants to chase success from a place of anger.

He said: “I’m never going to stop believing what I can do. I just need to get to that peak once more.”

Even after a disappointing week by his own standards, Adam Peaty still sounded determined. Asked if he can get where he wants to be by LA, he answered: “Yes. I’ve got a good armoury. I’ve just to get the polishing cloth out now.”

Read more: Adam Ramsay-Peaty breaks down in tears as he addresses family feud following Commonwealth bronze medal

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