‘That’s dirty’: The Traitors US stars hit with big twist from Alan Cumming for first time as series drops in UK

The Traitors US has finally landed on the BBC, and viewers are already buzzing after host Alan Cumming chose his Traitors to wreak havoc.

Just like Claudia Winkleman does in the UK version, Alan made his selection at the Round Table.

He quietly tapped his chosen players on the shoulder while the rest of the cast sat blindfolded.

And with the latest US series now available for British fans to binge (well, the first four episodes), the big question is simple: who made the cut?

Alan Cumming has made his pick (Credit: BBC)

Who did Alan Cumming pick?

The 2026 series of The Traitors US dropped onto BBC iPlayer on Thursday June 18, 2026, bringing 23 contestants to Ardross Castle in Scotland.

UK viewers will immediately recognise one familiar face. Former Love Island star Maura Higgins is among this year’s players.

The cast also features reality TV favourites, former sports stars and even a K-Pop musician.

But only three contestants earned the title of Traitor.

Alan’s first choice was Real Housewives star Candiace Dillard Bassett, best known for appearing in The Real Housewives of Potomac.

His second pick was fellow Housewife Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Before reality TV fame, Lisa was known for playing Billie Reed in the long running US soap Days of Our Lives.

Completing the trio was Love Island USA favourite Rob Rausch.

Before finding fame on television, Rob worked as a snake handler in Alabama.

That could come in handy in a game built on deception…

Candiace Dillard Bassett, Lisa Rinna and Rob Rausch are the Traitors (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors react to their selection

Candiace and Lisa were the first to arrive in the turret and quickly realised they had both been chosen.

The pair screamed with excitement as they removed their hoods.

In a whispered exchange, Lisa told her fellow Traitor: “We can be so naughty!”

Candiace replied: “As naughty as we want to be! And then some.”

The pair agreed it “makes sense” they had been chosen together, describing two Housewives working as Traitors as “an iconic first”.

Rob appeared slightly less enthusiastic when he arrived.

Before entering the turret, he had hoped to be paired with players who were “cool, calm and collected”.

Pulling back his hood, he simply said: “What’s up, ladies.”

Candiace immediately responded by shouting: “Alabama!”

Speaking afterwards, Rob admitted he was surprised by the pairing.

“I’ve got two Housewives as fellow Traitors. And, I’m like opposites to them. But they are pretty smart and are conniving,” he said.

At least he’s trying to stay positive.

Lisa branded the Secret Traitor twist ‘dirty’ (Credit: BBC)

Who is the Secret Traitor?

There is another major twist this year.

Just like the UK version introduced earlier in 2026, The Traitors US also features a Secret Traitor.

The mystery player has been handed a red cloak and will operate separately from the main Traitors.

Unlike the UK version’s Secret Traitor, Fiona Hughes, this contestant does not know the identities of Candiace, Lisa and Rob.

Alan explained that the Secret Traitor will work alone and create a shortlist of potential murders each night.

The twist immediately shocked the newly-selected Traitors.

Reacting to the news, Lisa exclaimed: “Forever secret?! Oh that’s dirty!”

Candiace admitted it left her feeling like the main Traitors had become “second fiddlers”.

With a hidden player already moving behind the scenes, viewers can expect plenty more suspicion, surprises and betrayals as the series unfolds.

Who the Secret Traitor is remains under wraps for now, but fans already seem desperate to find out.

As are we!

The Traitors US continues on BBC iPlayer

Read more: Complaints pour in as Celebrity Traitors cast arrive in Scotland for series 2: ‘Read the room’

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