Venezuela Fury and husband Noah Price are reportedly hoping a rumoured stint on I’m A Celebrity spin-off Wild Frontier could be the start of a much bigger reality TV journey.

The At Home With The Furys stars have been linked to the new Wild Frontier series, which is said to see famous duos heading to Canada to take on some of the franchise’s most famous challenges.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have also been linked to the show. But it’s Venezuela and Noah’s reported plans for what could come after the series that have got people talking.

Venezuela and Noah married earlier this year (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s reported Wild Frontier plan

An unnamed source told Closer that Venezuela and Noah are keen for viewers to buy into their relationship. The couple are reportedly hoping to recreate the success Katie Price and Peter Andre enjoyed after finding love on I’m A Celebrity more than 20 years ago.

“Venezuela and Noah want to recreate the vibe of the I’m A Celeb love story that happened between Katie and Peter,” the source claimed.

They added: “Venezuela and Noah are hoping fans will fall in love with them too and that they’ll be an even bigger hit with viewers.”

Katie and Peter went on to marry before later divorcing. But despite their split, their relationship remains one of the show’s most memorable love stories.

The source claimed Venezuela and Noah think their own mix of romance, big personalities and fiery moments could make them a hit with viewers too.

Could Venezuela and Noah become the next Katie and Peter? (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How At Home With The Furys could help

Venezuela and Noah are no strangers to having cameras follow their lives, having already appeared in Netflix’s At Home With The Furys. They also reportedly have a combined social media following of just over one million people.

Netflix cameras were also there to capture their lavish May 2026 wedding on the Isle of Man.

Venezuela wore a lace dress with a 50ft train. Meanwhile, Peter Andre even performed during the evening.

Since then, the pair have continued to give followers a glimpse into newlywed life. And according to the Closer source, being open about both the good times and the more difficult moments is something they believe could work in their favour.

What could come next for Venezuela and Noah?

The same source claimed the newlyweds have already discussed how they would put their relationship across on camera in a bid to secure as much screen time as possible.

“The plans are in full swing,” the insider told Closer. “Venezuela and Noah both have huge dreams and have been prepping how to play their relationship out for the cameras to ensure they come away with massive job opportunities and brand deals lined up.”

Read more: Venezuela Fury reunites with her family amid speculation she’s ‘divorced her mum and dad’ after Noah Price marriage

It’s also been claimed the pair hope to win over a younger audience, including Gen Z. Their reported ambitions don’t stop with British television either, with Venezuela and Noah said to be looking towards opportunities in America eventually.

For now, though, their involvement in Wild Frontier remains just a rumour. Representatives for Venezuela have been contacted for comment, while fans will have to wait and see whether the couple do end up taking their next reality TV step together.

I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier will air on ITV in 2027.

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